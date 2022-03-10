disease known as infantile paralysis does not only affect children

It is necessary to know to protect the whole family; virus is also a threat to adults

Poliomyelitis, popularly called “infantile paralysis”, is an infectious disease transmitted by a virus, the poliovirus. Despite the name, it is not related to the age of the individual, and can affect young people and adults. Its infection occurs through direct contact with feces or secretions of patients. Like other diseases, the vaccine is the only way to prevent polio.

The onset is sudden and in about three days it causes motor deficit and, in general, affects the lower limbs. The virus can be transmitted through contamination of sewage and water networks. That’s what infectologist Raquel Stucchi, a professor at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), warns in an interview with the BBC.

“The infectious agent, known as poliovirus, stays in the intestine and is eliminated through the feces. From there, it can contaminate other people”, explains the infectologist. The infection, in general, does not cause serious damage to health, although there is a portion of those infected with the most severe form of the disease.

attention to children

It is necessary to redouble care for children, who are more vulnerable. The virus can affect the nervous system, compromising motor coordination, a type of muscle weakness – hence the term “infantile paralysis”. This characteristic is what gives the disease the popular name of infantile paralysis.