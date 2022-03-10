Disney CEO talks funding the anti-LGBTQIA+ law

After causing outrage from fans, employees and shareholders for his stance on the studio’s donations made to politicians in favor of an LGBTQIAphobic bill, the CEO of disney, Bob Chapek said that the company was comingworking behind the scenes” to convince Florida senators to veto the bill. “I understand that our initial approach, while well-intentioned, was not effective.”, said the producer, who also promised to donate $5 million to institutions supporting the LGBTQIA+ cause and committed to talking to the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisto discuss the law (via deadline).

After Disney was publicly repudiated by employees and the Animation Syndicate, Chapek said the company has always been against the project, dubbed “Don’t Say Gay”, but that it will now publicly take a tougher stance against its approval. According to the producer, this new stance by the studio will extend across the United States as a way to prevent other laws that interfere with human rights from being passed.

Accompanied by Disney employees, Chapek is expected to meet with DeSantis in the coming days to discuss the harmful effect the “Don’t Say Gay” law would have on youth. queer Florida and the US as a whole.

understand the case

The project “Don’t Say Gay” currently circulates in the US state of Florida and aims to prohibit schools and teachers from recognizing the existence of LGBTQIA+ people. In addition, the law requires that students queer who confide their identities to teachers are exposed to parents or guardians, taking away from the student the choice of when and how to come out publicly.

In March 3, it was revealed that Disney financially supports project lobbyists. In response, CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement that “understands the importance this issue has for our LGBTQ+ employees”. The studio, however, did not relinquish donations to the project, saying that the biggest impact the company can have in creating “a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce”.

Chapek’s speech, as well as the maintenance of funding for a homophobic law, led Disney employees, such as the screenwriter Benjamin Siemon (Ducktales), Dana Terrace (The Owl House), Bill Motz (Operation Big Hero: The Series), Sascha Paladin (Mira, The Realm Detective) and more to publicly repudiate the company and its CEO.

