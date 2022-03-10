Do you know how to identify the signs of dementia in pets? Find out what they are – Animal Life

+



Owners often relate the change in behavior of elderly pets with the arrival of old age, but not directly with possible diseases and dysfunctions, such as dementia (Photo: Pexels/ Petra Vajdova/ CreativeCommons)

Did you know that more than a quarter of dog and cat owners are unaware of dementia in elderly animals? According to a study carried out by OnePoll, commissioned by the English Vets4Pets, specializing in animal health, made with 2,000 individuals, most people do not know how to identify the simplest symptoms of dementia in their pets. They are: memory loss, restlessness, confusion, insomnia, low stimulus for playing and feeling of being lost in environments.

About 62% of tutors relate the change in behavior of elderly animals only with old age and not with the possible consequences and health problems that it can bring with it. Of the total number of respondents, 37% discovered that they had at least one pet with dementia and a fifth of the tutors did not think it could be the disease, they only found out after they took the animal to the veterinarian.

It is important to pay extra attention to the pet at the end of its life, always taking it for routine examinations with a veterinarian (Photo: Flickr/ Ricardo de Jong/ CreativeCommons)

That’s why it’s important to alert dog and cat tutors to schedule routine appointments for the animal, as the old age of pets has direct consequences on health, such as diseases and dysfunctions, as well as in humans. And, at that moment, it is necessary to pay extra attention to the animals, in order to make them feel comfortable to live the last phase of their lives.

In the survey, two out of five owners said they keep the home more comfortable and easily accessible so that their elderly pets don’t suffer. This is an essential factor in order not to make it difficult for the animals to move around, given that, at this stage, their joints and memory no longer work as well as before.

