down! Apple lowers official prices for iPhones, AirPods and Apple TVs in Brazil

THE apple readjusted down the price in Brazil of several of its products this week. However, the reduction was small, ranging between 3% and 4%. The reason for the change in values ​​was not disclosed by Apple.

It is worth noting that all equipments impacted by this reduction continue with the same prices in the United States. This indicates that the changes were caused by internal variables in the Brazilian market.

Check out our products below Apple in Brazil that had the official prices readjusted: