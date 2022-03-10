down! Apple lowers official prices for iPhones, AirPods and Apple TVs in Brazil

THE apple readjusted down the price in Brazil of several of its products this week. However, the reduction was small, ranging between 3% and 4%. The reason for the change in values was not disclosed by Apple.
It is worth noting that all equipments impacted by this reduction continue with the same prices in the United States. This indicates that the changes were caused by internal variables in the Brazilian market.
Check out our products below Apple in Brazil that had the official prices readjusted:
iPhones
- Version with 128 GB – in BRL 6,599 for BRL 6,374 (-3.4%)
- Version with 256 GB – in BRL 7,599 for BRL 7,340 (-3.4%)
- Version with 512 GB – in BRL 9,599 for BRL 9,272 (-3.4%)
- Version with 128 GB – in BRL 9,499 for BRL 9,176 (-3.4%)
- Version with 256 GB – in BRL 10,499 for BRL 10,142 (-3.4%)
- Version with 512 GB – in BRL 12,499 for BRL 12,074 (-3.4%)
- Version with 1 TB – in BRL 14,499 for BRL 14,006 (-3.4%)
- Version with 128 GB – in BRL 10,499 for BRL 10,142 (-3.4%)
- Version with 256 GB – in BRL 11,499 for BRL 11,108 (-3.4%)
- Version with 512 GB – in BRL 13,499 for BRL 13,040 (-3.4%)
- Version with 1 TB – in BRL 15,499 for BRL 14,972 (-3.4%)
- Version with 128 GB – in BRL 5,699 for BRL 5,505 (-3.4%)
- Version with 256 GB – in BRL 6,199 for BRL 5,988 (-3.4%)
- Version with 512 GB – in BRL 7,199 for BRL 6,954 (-3.4%)
As you can see, iPhones 13, 12 and the line 11 did not have their values modified, at least at this moment, and the decrease was 3.4% for all those contemplated.
AirPods and other accessories
AirPods
- AirPods (2nd generation) – in BRL 1,649 for BRL 1,579 (-4.2%)
- AirPods (3rd generation) – in BRL 2,399 for BRL 2,296 (-4.2%)
- AirPods Pro – in BRL 2,999 for BRL 2,870 (-4.3%)
- AirPods Max – in BRL 6,899 for BRL 6,691 (-3%)
iPod touch
- Version with 32 GB – in BRL 1,699 for BRL 1,635 (-3.7%)
- Version with 128 GB – in BRL 2,499 for BRL 2,405 (-3.7%)
- Version with 256 GB – in BRL 3,299 for BRL 3,174 (-3.7%)
Apple Watch
- Series 7 – from BRL 5,299 to BRL 5,099 (-3.7%)
- SE – from BRL 3,799 to BRL 3,655 (-3.7%)
- Series 3 – from BRL 2,599 to BRL 2,501 (-3.7%)
Apple Pencil
- 1st generation – from BRL 1,199 to BRL 1,153 (-3.8%)
- 2nd generation – from BRL 1,599 to BRL 1,539 (-3.7%)
AirTag
- From BRL 369 to BRL 358 (-2.9%)
- Package with 4 AirTags – from R$ 1,249 for BRL 1,211 (-3%)
MagSafe charger
- From BRL 499 to BRL 484 (-3%)
Apple TVs
- Version HD with 32 GB – in BRL 1,999 for BRL 1,913 (-4.3%)
- Version 4K with 32 GB – in BRL 2,399 for BRL 2,296 (-4.3%)
- Version 4K with 64 GB – in BRL 2,599 for BRL 2,488 (-4.3%)
Apparently, the fluctuations suffered by the dollar in recent weeks and tax reductions in Brazil must have been responsible for the new values. Now, we can only wait to see if we will have other price cuts in the near future.
What did you think of these readjustments? Did you expect something better? Tell us in the comments below!
