Drinking two beers a day decreases your brain size

There are several studies that show the effects of alcohol on the brain. Some of them even suggest that drinking the drink leads to a loss in brain volume, but they were not taken seriously due to contradictory data or small participation in studies.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States, decided to get the story out in the open. For this, they analyzed MRIs and forms on alcohol consumption of 36,678 patients.

The data was taken from a British bank. The volunteers were middle-aged or elderly people considered chronic alcohol consumers – who drink three or more cans/glasses of alcohol a day.

Because it was a large-scale study, the researchers were also able to consider factors such as head size, sex, age, height, smoking, socioeconomic status, among other variables.

In the end, the scientists found a relationship between alcohol consumption and decreased brain volume and gray matter. The full study was published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

alcohol effects

According to the researchers, just one or two units of alcohol a day for the effect to appear. For purposes of comparison, two units of alcohol are like a can of beer or a glass of wine.

Scientists have compared the loss of brain volume to the natural loss that happens with age. According to the study, drinking half a can of beer every day (one unit of alcohol) would lead to organ shrinkage similar to what occurs with six months of aging.

This increase is not gradual. Drinking a whole can of beer or a glass of wine (two daily units of alcohol) is equivalent to two years of aging. When doubling the drink, the aging goes to 10 years.

Henry Kranzler, one of the study’s authors, said in communiqué that the findings go against scientific and government guidelines on safe limits on alcohol consumption.

“For example, while women are recommended to consume no more than one drink per day on average, the recommended limit for men is twice that, an amount that exceeds the level of consumption associated in the study with decreased brain volume. ” he explained.

The study has some limitations. He only considers people who drink alcohol daily. That is, there is no data on not drinking on weekdays and then having several cans on the weekend.

The work also points to a correlation, not causality. Alcohol is associated with decreased brain volume, but it is not possible to say that drinking is the cause of the problem. More studies are needed to bring confirmation.