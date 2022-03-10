Elden Ring Data Not Saving Correctly to Steam Cloud

Choosing the wrong option can wipe out hours of game progress

If you use Steam’s cloud save system as a way to secure your progress on Elden Ring, it’s good to be careful. Reports indicate that, under certain circumstances, game data is not being sent correctly to Steam Cloudwhich means that the backup expected by users does not happen.

When the synchronization is not done correctly, the platform of valve will display a warning that it did not. At this point, you need to be careful not to accidentally choose older data when running the game — making a mistake once can cause you to lose hours of progress.

If the player encounters problems syncing Elden Ring with Steam Cloud, he just clicks on the cloud icon (next to the Play button) to start the process. At this moment, there will be the option to download online data to the machine or use local saves as a base: Always check which ones have the most recent date before making a decision.

Bandai Namco recommends local backups

While Steam’s automatic backup service is often reliable, Bandai Namco recommends that Elden Ring players work with local copies of their files. On PC, they are located inside the folder C:\Users\Local User\AppData\Roaming\EldenRingand just copy the files present in the location so that they are safely saved.

Even if your Steam Cloud backups are working properly, it is recommended to always make your own copies of the game files to prevent them from being corrupted. Player reports indicate that if the game is incorrectly interrupted in the middle of an automatic save, it can also mean the loss of progress.



Elden Ring has proven to be a huge success on Steam and already occupies the sixth place among the games that had the most simultaneous players on the platform. While so far the Bandai Namco and the From Software did not disclose the title’s sales, SteamSpy estimates show that more than 10 million people have already purchased the game on Valve’s platform.

