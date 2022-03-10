FAB aircraft takes off from Poland with 82 people, eight dogs and two cats

Image: Private A. Soares / Brazilian Air Force





President Jair Bolsonaro recently published on his social media the information that the KC-390 Millennium plane of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) is taking off from Warsaw, Poland, towards Brazil. The aircraft took donations to Ukraine and is repatriating Brazilians and foreigners fleeing the conflict.

According to Agência Brasil, the flight will bring 42 Brazilians, 20 Ukrainians, 5 Argentines and 1 Colombian, in addition to 14 children. Eight dogs and two cats will also be brought.

Earlier, the FAB published a video with the boarding of passengers.





Interministerial action

The KC-390 left Brasília last Monday (7th) and made 3 technical stops: one in Recife, another in Ilha do Sal (Cape Verde) and the last one in Lisbon (Portugal). On the aircraft, 11.6 tons of donations were transported to Ukraine, including food and medicine.

The KC-390 is the largest military aircraft developed and manufactured in the Southern Hemisphere and one of Defense’s strategic projects. The aircraft has already been used in other special humanitarian aid missions, such as in Lebanon (2020) and Haiti (2021).

Operation Repatriation is an inter-ministerial action, between the Justice and Public Security (MJSP), Defense (MD), Foreign Affairs (MRE) and Health (MS) portfolios.

