FAB plane arrives in Poland to rescue Brazilians from the war

The aircraft deployed by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB) for rescue Brazilians fleeing the war in Ukraine posed in Warsaw, Poland, at the end of the morning of this Wednesday, 9, at Brasília time, informs the Ministry of Defense.

The KC-390 Millennium, which will return to Brazil this Wednesday with around 70 Brazilian passengers and their families, also transported 11.6 tons of humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian population.

The cargo consists of medicines, food and “basic necessities with technology for autonomous operation – used in places without resources and in extreme situations, such as wars and conflicts”, details the ministry.

Among the passengers, there are 40 Brazilians, 23 Ukrainians and one Pole. The forecast is that six dogs will also be transported, according to data from the federal government. The plane’s configuration has a capacity for 72 passengers, in addition to the 16 crew.

Operation Repatriation

Named Operation Repatriation, the action is one of the government’s attempts to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to enact a positive war-related agenda. It was organized by the ministries after popular pressure over the government’s delay in providing consular assistance to the Brazilian community in Ukraine.

Until the outbreak of the conflict, with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, on February 24, there was no guidance for Brazilians to leave Ukrainian territory, as recommended by Western powers.

In the early days of the war, the Itamaraty’s orientation was that anyone who wanted to, sought to leave the country by their own means. At the time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was unable to prepare a rescue.

