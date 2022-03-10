FAB plane with Brazilians and foreigners who were in Ukraine arrives in Recife | Pernambuco

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane sent to rescue Brazilians who were in Ukraine arrived in Recife at 6:42 am this Thursday (10). The KC-390 Millennium departed from Poland on Thursday (9) and, after stopping in the capital of Pernambuco, heads to Brasília.
In addition to this aircraft, a Legacy also arrived in Pernambuco this morning as part of Operation Repatriation and brought some of the repatriates.
On social media, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) pointed out that the mission brought to the country 42 Brazilians, 20 Ukrainians who have Brazilian relatives, five Argentines and one Colombian, in addition to 14 children. Eight dogs and two cats also came.
A video received by g1shows the moment when people jump out of the aircraft at the Recife Air Base (see images below).
Video shows landing on the FAB aircraft that brought Brazilians who were in Ukraine
Operation Repatriation is carried out in an integrated manner by the ministries of Defence, Foreign Affairs and Health.
The KC-390 and the Legacy, after leaving Poland, made stops in Lisbon and Cape Verde. This second aircraft was provided by the federal government to transport a pregnant woman and two families with infants, as it was more comfortable, but most of the returnees came on the freighter.
Legacy planes (background) and KC-390 landed in Recife with people who fled the war in Ukraine — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp
All are expected to arrive on Thursday (10), at 12 noon, at the Brasília air base, where a reception ceremony should take place.
The KC-390 Millennium is the same aircraft that passed through the capital of Pernambuco on the way to Europe, in a strategic stop. In addition to rescuing Brazilians, the mission included the transport of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
FAB plane that went to pick up Brazilians who had fled Ukraine arrived in Recife this Thursday (10) — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp