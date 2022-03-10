Fan discovers how to pause without using mod

Contrary to what everyone thought, there is, yes, a way to stop all actions in Elden Ring and pause the game. Just go to the menu, choose literally any item, and click on “Menu Explanation”, which is an option that appears below “View Controls”.

It might not be the simplest procedure in the world, but just follow these steps to freeze both the Tainted and all the dangerous ones around. It is essential, however, that the player is extremely fast, if faced with enemies.

Anyway, now, when you need to interrupt the game to do something, like have lunch or just open the door for someone, you can calmly stop, knowing that no one will attack while you are away.

There’s no way to know if From Software will one day remove the “pause” function through the menu explanation, but we can enjoy it in the meantime. Or, if going all the way around doesn’t pay off, you can just download the created mod to add the pause.

