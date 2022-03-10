Fans plan to boycott Disney over controversial US bill

Company funded all politicians who supported Florida’s discriminatory law

Despite positioning itself pro-LGBTQIA+, the Walt Disney Company became involved in a controversy in the United States when details emerged that the company donated money to fund politicians who support the recent discriminatory law popularly known as “Don’t Say Gay”, which advances through several states of the country (via CBR).

A conservative trend across the world, the discriminatory law aims to ban any discussion of gender and sexuality in American schools. Even more intrusive and discriminatory is that the law requires teachers to inform parents about children they suspect of being LGBTQIA+, which has been pointed out as an insensitive and quite dangerous approach. In the state of Florida, where the disney is headquartered and acts strongly with its various amusement parks, the law has already been passed by the government there.

After the discovery that the company supports politicians who helped advance the law, many began to repudiate the acts. Dana Terracecreator of the design The House of the Owl (which was canceled by Disney Channel for “not fitting the Disney brand”, a questionable decision since the cartoon has a Sapphic couple as protagonists), posted a video on twitter complaining about the internal communication sent by the CEO Bob Chapekwho stated that the company does not intend to change its practices, and that he believes that the best way to reinforce inclusion is through the works he creates.

Terrace has made his distaste for the company’s positioning clear, and has teamed up with a group of queer artists for a series of livestreams to raise money for pro-LGBTQIA+ charities:

I'm fucking tired of making Disney look good so WHO'S READY FOR ANOTHER ✨CHARITY LIVESTREAM✨ MARCH 13th!!! More details to eat. ️‍ #dontsaygay #disneydobetter pic.twitter.com/1MtumvjfB0 — Dana Terrace (@DanaTerrace) March 7, 2022

Other fans began to ask for a boycott and question the hypocrisy of the company’s campaigns for inclusion and representation:

It's called rainbow capitalism and while they love the gay dollar, the buck stops there. #BoycottDisney pic.twitter.com/GMmkhKyiff — ℕ ℍ ℝℕ (@darkblue1012) March 8, 2022

“It’s called colorful capitalism. They love gay money but it ends there” complained one.

I am a huge @Disney fan with an annual pass to @Disneyland etc but I am officially team #BoycottDisney after learning that they funded every single politician who voted for the "don't say gay" bill in FL. They profit off fake pride while destroying our lives behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/n9LGVv18zS — Dr. Jasmine Plows (@JasminePlows) March 1, 2022

“I’m a huge Disney fan, with an annual Disneyland pass and all, but I’m officially on the boycott team after finding out they funded every single politician who voted for the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in Florida. They profit from false representation while destroying our lives behind the scenes” said another.

Due to such requests, the hashtag #BoycottDisney rose to Twitter’s Trending Topics. So far, the company’s only position was the statement cited by Dana Terrace, in which CEO Bob Chapek suggests that the company does not intend to change, only to compensate with more inclusive works.