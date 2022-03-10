Father mourns wife and children killed in Ukraine escape attempt

Publication made on social networks and records of the exact moment the family was attacked went around the world

“He took them all. Tania [apelido de Tatiana] did not resist. Because with me? Who will be the next one? I wanted to see them one last time. Forgive me for I did not protect you”. The outburst is from the Ukrainian engineer Sergei Perebinis, in a post on a social network. He is the husband of Tatiana Perebinis, an accountant for a technology company and father of the couple: 18-year-old Nikita and nine-year-old Alise. The three marked one of the sad episodes of the war in Ukrainewhich has lasted two weeks, since the invasion of Russia on February 24th. The photo of the stretched bodies hit by Russian mortars appeared in newspapers around the world. We see suitcases together in the scene. The family was trying to leave Irpin, a city near Kiev, when plans were thwarted. An American journalist recorded the exact moment of the Russian attack. The family also carried two Yorkshire dogs in transport crates. In the video, after the explosion, dogs can be heard crying.

On social media, Seguii asked for help: “Friends, my children were killed today. Next to the bodies was a green suitcase with dogs. Judging by the video, they survived. There may be a ransom. If there are witnesses or information, write it.” He adds: “I will fight for all my family members, hoping for a miracle, in case anyone saw it, after all there were many witnesses”. The next day Serguei posted photos and thanked him, saying that the oldest dog had been found in a clinic, with a paw full of shards and that it had to be amputated. Last Tuesday, 8, in a new emotional post, he said that the dog could not resist. “There was hope that at least someone would stay, but he has now flown into them,” he wrote.

*With information from reporter Carolina Abelin