FGTS review can yield hefty money for those who are short of money

the opening of "Amounts Receivable", website organized by the Central Bank to recover money forgotten by Brazilians in bank accounts, showed that many people had very little to receive. And if you are one of the Brazilians who were disappointed with what was available, or are not even on the list of beneficiaries, one way can help boost your balance in the coming months: the review of the FGTS.











This review is valid for those who work with a formal contract since 1999 and can be accessed even by those who have already withdrawn the FGTS at some point in recent years. The average benefit can reach R$ 10,000, this is because the Referential Rate (TR), used as the FGTS monetary correction index, should follow inflation, as determined by the Constitution, but this does not happen.

An calculator assembled by LOIT FGTS can help you identify how much you can receive by reviewing your escrow fund balance. Proceedings of this type are processed in the Federal Special Court, with a limit of up to 60 minimum wages – R$ 72.6 thousand.

To request your FGTS review, the ideal is to look for a labor lawyer and surround yourself with all the necessary documentation to receive the money.