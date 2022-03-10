Fiocruz warns of increased SARS cases in Florianópolis

Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz) warned, this Wednesday (9), that Florianópolis is on the list of capitals with a sign of growth in cases of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in the short term.

According to the weekly bulletin, if there was, on average, an increase in the number of new cases in the last three weeks, the short-term indicator will show a growth trend for the current week, as recorded in the capital of Santa Catarina.

In addition to Florianópolis, Boa Vista (RR), Fortaleza (CE), Goiânia (GO), Teresina (PI) and Vitória (ES) complement the group.

The report of ND+ contacted the Municipal Secretary of Florianópolis, but there was no return until 20:20 this Wednesday. The space remains open.

On the other hand, evaluating the long-term scenario, that is, considering the six weeks, none of the 27 capitals showed a growth trend.

At the state level, Santa Catarina is the only southern state that recorded growth in the long-term trend in SARS cases.

In addition, Fiocruz researchers warned last Friday (4), that the state has an increase in SARS cases among children in 2022.

According to the panel of ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit) available in the SUS (Unified Health System) of the state, updated on the morning of last Tuesday (8), Santa Catarina has 75.58% of the 1,126 units occupied .

SARS cases in Brazil

According to Fiocruz’s weekly bulletin, Brazil has 85,617 SARS cases, with 51,024 (59.6%) having a positive laboratory result for some respiratory virus, 20,913 (24.4%) negative, and at least 8,913 (10, 4%) awaiting laboratory results.

Among the positive cases recorded so far, 5.8% are Influenza A, 0.1% Influenza B, 2.3% are respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and 87.8% are Covid-19.

In the last 4 epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among cases with a positive result for respiratory viruses was 0.7% Influenza A, 0.1% Influenza B, 5.2% respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and 87.4% Covid -19.

In addition, Brazil has already recorded 17,421 deaths, of which 14,341 have tested positive for some respiratory virus.

Among the positives for the current year, 4.1% are Influenza A, 0.1% Influenza B, 0.2% RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and 94.4% Covid-19.

In the last 4 epidemiological weeks, the prevalence among positive cases was 0.4% Influenza A, 0.1% Influenza B, 0.3% RSV, and 97.3% Covid-19.