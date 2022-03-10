Fruit Diet: Know its health benefits and harms

The fruit diet is a restrictive diet that is based on eating them raw. Therefore, its original version does not allow any products of animal origin. So this Thursday, March 10th, We will explain better what are its benefits and potential risks.

Continues after advertising





First of all, if you are interested in this topic, keep reading. Here at Vida de Casa, you can find other similar articles that can make your day-to-day life easier. Finally, don’t forget to share with a friend or family member.

First of all, you can’t help but check out this other article: Washing clothes by hand: see how to do it efficiently!

Continues after advertising





Discover the possible benefits of the fruit diet

It helps to lower cholesterol and stimulate bowel movements;

Apples, pears, raspberries and blackberries are great sources of fiber;

Red peppers, strawberries, and oranges are immune-boosting fruits;

Tropical fruits, such as mangoes, are rich in folate, a substance that helps the body produce red blood cells and aids in fetal development;

Bananas, melons and guavas are rich in potassium, a substance that helps regulate blood pressure and regulates fluids in the body.

Plums are rich in antioxidants, that is, they inhibit the production of free radicals, preventing premature aging.

Also, check out this article that is making the rounds all over the web: Bay Tea: Discover the surprising benefits of this miracle tea!

What fruits are allowed on this diet?

Know in advance that acidic fruits, sub-acidic, oily, sweet, starchy, and vegetable fruits are allowed. So, some examples are: oranges, apples, cherries, avocados, pumpkin, cucumbers and peppers, among other recipes.

Fruits are sources of vitamins, minerals and fiber that are very important for our health. However, a restrictive diet like this can bring some problems. Cutting calories that causes rapid weight loss, which can cause the accordion effect, after the individual starts eating normally.

Finally, check out this article that is all over the web: Learn now how to make boiled eggs in the microwave in a simple way!

What are the potential health risks of the fruit diet?

First of all, it is important to know that when performing this type of diet, a professional must be called to follow up on your case. Therefore, this can often cause severe malnutrition, anemia, fatigue, dizziness and even fainting. Do not hesitate to look for a nutritionist or nutritionist to evaluate the ideal diet for your goal.

In conclusion, you can know a little more about the fruit diet, knowing its benefits and harms. So, be sure to check out this YouTube video, where you can complement your knowledge on this topic.