Galaxy A52S with Snapdragon 778G and water resistance with coupon – All in Technology

Looking for a smartphone to enjoy your games and other applications without going through crashes or slowdowns? So you don’t need to take advantage of Samsung Galaxy A52s discount coupon. For a limited time, the model is on offer for R$ 1799 in up to 10 interest-free installments on the card!
For those who don’t know, the Galaxy A52s has as its main highlight its Snapdragon 778G chipset, which delivers high performance in any task or heavy game. There’s also 6GB of RAM with a further 4GB virtual, plus 128GB of internal storage for installing many apps.
The construction of the smartphone also pleases with a 6.5″ AMOLED screen that brings Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. For photos, it comes equipped with a 64MP main lens capable of recording good images even at night. In addition, it has an IP67 rating against water and a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
Main features:
- Screen: 6.5 inch Super AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- RAM: 6GB / 8GB
- Native Storage: 128 / 256 GB
- Back camera: 64 MP (main, f/1.8) + 12 MP (ultra-wide, f/2.2) + 5 MP (macro, f/2.4) + 5 MP (depth, f/2.4)
- Frontal camera: 32 MP
- Drums: 4,500 mAh with support for 25W charging (15W charger included in the box)
- Others: On-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, IP67 water and dust rating
- System: One UI 3.1 based on Android 11
On offer with a coupon, the Galaxy A52s is a great option for those who don’t want to import their smartphone from China:
