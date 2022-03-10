Galaxy A73 appears on Geekbench with superior chipset – All in Technology

Samsung kicked off the launch of its new Galaxy A series last week by making the new Galaxy A13 and A23 official. However, the moment is approaching where the South Korean company will present the long-awaited Galaxy A73 and A53. And now, we have some more news about the Galaxy A73.

According to a recent leak, the Galaxy A73 was spotted in a Geekbench benchmark test with a Snapdragon 778G chip. Powerful, this processor has 6nm construction from TSMC and has maximum cores running up to 2.5 GHz. As a result, it promises much more speed than the chip used in the past generation. In addition, it supports state-of-the-art 5G networks with an integrated modem.

About other features, Geekbench confirmed the presence of 8GB of RAM and Android 12 as the operating system. As for the results, the phone scored 778 points in the single-core test and 2913 points in the multi-core test.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy A73 will hit the market with a 6.7″ Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The model is expected to be Samsung’s first mid-range camera with a 108MP main camera. In addition, it should include water protection and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung is still silent about the launch of the new Galaxy A73 and A53. However, the large number of leaks shows that this moment is close to happening.