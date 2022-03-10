Galaxy S22 Ultra enters the Guinness Book after unboxing record | Cell phone

Samsung India entered the Guinness World Records, the book of records, last Monday (7) on account of the unboxing of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Last Saturday (5), 1,820 people received the cell phone at the same time in 17 different cities in the country, creating the most numerous simultaneous unboxing in history. The event, coordinated by the manufacturer’s marketing, had the exclusive participation of users who bought the smartphone in the pre-sale.

Customers selected for the #EpicUnboxing campaign, in addition to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, also received a limited edition Galaxy Buds 2 headset and Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. limited.

2 of 2 Samsung from India and Galaxy S22 Ultra receive the Guinness World Records award — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung Samsung India and Galaxy S22 Ultra receive the Guinness World Records award — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung

The box delivered to consumers contained a thank you letter on seed paper, a type of recycled paper, to underscore the Indian branch’s concern for the environment.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, as well as the standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, have been available in Brazil since February 15th. The top-of-the-line model, which comes with the S Pen, has the mission to replace the Galaxy Note. The suggested launch price is BRL 9,499 for the version with 256 GB of storage and BRL 10,499 for the version with 512 GB.

The device has a 6.8-inch screen with 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology and QHD+ resolution (3080 x 1440). The processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with options between 8GB and 12GB of RAM. The main rear camera set consists of a 108 megapixel main sensor, a 12 MP ultra wide sensor and two 10 MP telephoto lenses. The front camera has 40 MP.