Google announces feature that frees up 60% of the space occupied by apps

Google announced on Wednesday (9) that it is working on a tool to decrease the space occupied by apps by up to 60%. The function will be called “Archiving” and will allow parts of the software to be removed rather than completely uninstalling it from a device.

Lidia Gaymond and Vicki Amin, Product Managers at Google Play, explained the matter in a post on Android Developers Blog. According to them, the functionality is being thought out because most users end up having to uninstall several applications to free up space in their smartphones’ memory.

“Instead of uninstalling an app, users will be able to ‘archive’ it — which temporarily frees up space and then re-enables the app later quickly and easily,” explain Gaymond and Amin.

At this first moment, the tool is being made available only to Android developers. Google explains that devs will be able to benefit from fewer uninstalls and fewer problems resuming favorite shows.

Archiving is being released alongside Bundletool 1.10, which will be the “first steps to making archiving available to all developers using App Bundles,” Google said.