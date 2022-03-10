Government says West practices ‘Russophobia’ over Ukraine war | world and science

Moscow (Russia)AFP

Published 03/09/2022 12:57

MOSCOW – Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the West has been promoting a campaign of “Russophobia” in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Zakharova accused European countries, the United States and the international media of supporting “extremist” ideas.

“There is an international campaign of ‘Russophobia’ that has been carried out on us, with very negative results. The day before yesterday, a truck hit the Russian embassy in Ireland, and we saw anti-Russian signs in Paris and other cities,” she said.

Zakharova added that “there is no guarantee that this atmosphere of psychosis for Russians will not result in the steps of local nationalists.”

“This artificially created hysteria in the media has an effect on people. Civilians will suffer, because this virus of nationalism, Nazism and extremism is very easy to tackle,” he said.

Since the beginning of the conflict, on February 24, acts against Russians have taken place in several countries. In the Czech Republic, students faced boycotts and were excluded from lectures at universities.

In the UK, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, called for the expulsion of Russians from the country. In addition, Russian conductor Pavel Sorokin has been released from the London Opera, just as the Bolshoi ballet company will no longer have shows.

In addition, Russian films have been banned from festivals and exhibitions that were already scheduled have been cancelled.

Suspension of operations

The American publishing group Condé Nast announced the suspension of its operations in Russia, where it has published the Russian edition of the famous fashion magazine Vogue for more than 20 years, due to the conflict in Ukraine. “We have decided for the time being to suspend all our publishing operations with Condé Nast Rusia,” the group’s CEO Roger Lynch wrote in a statement. “We remain shocked and horrified by the senseless violence and tragic humanitarian crisis in Ukraine… of the Russian government of new censorship laws. The Russian edition of Vogue magazine has been published in Russia since 1998. Also published are GQ, GQ Style, Tatler, Glamor and AD magazines. Many fashion and luxury brands announced the suspension of activities in Russia, such as Chanel, Hermès, Prada and LVMH. Luxury goods are exempt from the sanctions, but many companies have decided to close their stores in Russia.

*With information from AFP