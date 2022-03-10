Health plan is condemned for denying exam to cancer patient

After denying exam coverage to a cancer patient, Cassi – Caixa de Assistência dos Empregos do Banco do Brasil will have to indemnify for moral and material damages. So decided the judge of Law Thiego Dias Marinho, of the 1st JEC and consumer relations of Petrolina/PE.

Health plan is convicted of denying exam coverage to cancer patient.(Image: Pixabay)

The plaintiff is diagnosed with cancer of the rectum and was denied coverage of an examination requested by a doctor, on the grounds that it would not be covered by the TGA – General Plan Aid Table. For the facts, she claimed compensation for moral and material damages.

When analyzing the demand, the magistrate considered that the refusal of the exams prescribed by the doctor to carry out the author’s treatment occurred unjustifiably, “consubstantiating a true refusal to provide medical services, an inadmissible procedure within the scope of contractual relations”.

“It is worth noting that the refusal of exams recommended by a doctor, aiming at better effectiveness in carrying out the treatment of diseases, in cases where treatment coverage is mandatory, generates moral damage to the contracting party, according to the STJ’s understanding.”

The magistrate also mentioned that the refusal on the part of the health operator violates objective good faith, going beyond the limits of mere daily annoyance and configuring failure in the provision of service.

According to the sentence, the plan must pay R$ 7,700 as material damages, referring to the amounts spent on the denied exams, and R$ 5 thousand reais for the moral damages borne by the patient.

The office Guedes & Ramos Associate Lawyers acts by the author.

Read the sentence.

____________