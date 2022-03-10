Here are some ways to treat panic disorder

Panic disorder, also wrongly known as panic disorder, is associated with a condition in which a person has several anxiety attacks at the same time. These episodes are usually accompanied by a feeling of fear and despair and affect about 1.6% of the world population. Want to know more about this disorder? Follow the text!

See more at: What are the rights guaranteed to workers with Panic Syndrome?

panic disorder

Panic disorder is a disease that affects many people around the world. Men and women can have their life habits compromised when presenting this picture.

Generally, panic attacks come with severe episodes of anxiety and intense fear for something that is not a real danger, but which for these people can provoke serious reactions. They last about 10 minutes and even in that short period, people can experience feelings of death and loss of control.

Panic attacks have symptoms such as cold sweat, dizziness, nausea, difficulty breathing, headaches and light-headedness, and can appear at any age.

Treatment

Women are the most affected, due to their fragility with emotions and hormonal changes, but men can also be affected by this disorder. In addition, the causes may be linked to biological, psychological factors and unhealthy lifestyle habits.

Treatments can range from psychotherapy to the use of medication. Professional monitoring is extremely important to deal with these cases and avoid them.

It is also possible to adopt some habits to control crises, such as practicing yoga, breathing techniques, aromatherapy and pilates. Aromatherapy, for example, consists of the use of essential oils during the bath and in the diffuser. The most suitable oils for this treatment are cedar, lavender, basil and Ylang Ylang, which have calming and antidepressant properties, thus providing muscle relaxation and controlling heartbeat.