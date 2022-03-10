Horizon Forbidden West completed by 13% of players

Horizon Forbidden West debuted February 18 on PS4 and PS5, but players seem to be busy with other activities across the Forbidden West. According to data obtained from PSN trophies, only 13% of fans have already closed the story mode.

The reason is unknown, but taking into account the number of things to be done in the game world, most players may have lost their way with the side quests. Interestingly, PS5 users were the most excited to complete the plot in the search for a “cure” for the end of the world.

According to the Horizon Forbidden West trophies unlocked on each console, the division is as follows:

12.9% of PS5 players completed the story;

12.4% of PS4 players completed the story;

2.4% of fans achieved the Platinum trophy;

0.9% reached level 50;

85.2% went beyond the Gap — the first area in the Forbidden West;

It is good to point out: these data do not correspond to the real number of players to close the story. Not all people choose to sync trophies online, that is, more people may have completed or left for later the conclusion of events.

Horizon Forbidden West’s Appeal Build Annihilates Targets With Just One Arrow

One player combined Aloy’s gear with the right Bravery Boost in Horizon Forbidden West and the result was devastating. With just one arrow, he managed to blow up a machine. See how he made the huntress that powerful.