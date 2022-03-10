Hospitalizations for urinary incontinence in the SUS decreased by 61% in the pandemic – 03/07/2022

The pandemic hampered the diagnosis and treatment of urinary incontinence, according to a survey by the SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology). According to preliminary data from the Ministry of Health obtained by the association, there was an average reduction of 61% in the number of hospitalizations for surgeries for the condition in 2021.

Last year, there were 2,631 hospitalizations, compared to 6,735 in 2019, the year before the pandemic – the data are still subject to change in hospitals for 6 months.

The survey pointed out that the North region was the most affected, with a 72% reduction in hospitalizations. Then came: South (-69%), Central-West (-61%), Southeast (-59%) and Northeast (-51%).

“We observed that the states with the lowest HDI [Índice de Desenvolvimento Humano] are the ones with the lowest number of surgeries per million inhabitants. Even in states with the highest HDI, the number of surgeries corrected for the size of the population is much lower than in countries with good economic development”, explained in a note the urologist Cristiano Gomes. “This shows that our population served by the SUS has little access to important treatments such as stress urinary incontinence [o tipo mais comum].”

What is urinary incontinence?

There are different causes and types of urinary incontinence. The one with the highest incidence is due to effort, when urinary loss occurs when coughing, sneezing or carrying weight, for example. It accounts for between 40 and 70% of cases in women and is caused because the sphincter cannot keep the urethra closed with increased abdominal pressure.

Urge urinary incontinence or overactive bladder is characterized by a sudden and uncontrollable urge to urinate, including compromising sleep quality by having to wake up to go to the bathroom even during the rest period.

“Urinary incontinence is one of the situations that most compromise the quality of life. There are several causes and several ways to treat this problem. To properly treat the patient, it is necessary to diagnose the reason that is causing this loss,” he said in a statement. Alfredo Canalini, president of the SBU.

Some risk factors for urinary incontinence are:

Age;

Having had difficult births;

Diabetes;

Obesity;

Presence of neurological diseases;

Prostate surgery (especially for cancer treatment).

The SBU warned that many people can live with the problem and not seek help for fear of reporting the condition, including to people they are close to. The impacts, and above all the lack of treatment, can cause social, psychological, physical, occupational and sexual damage.

In general, approaches to urinary incontinence are multidisciplinary, including lifestyle changes to urinate periodically and treat colds. They also involve physiotherapy, medication and even surgical interventions.