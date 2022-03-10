How animals are being rescued during the war in Ukraine | pets

More than a million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began – and the European Union estimates that number could reach 4 million.

The tragedy is still unfolding and while the biggest focus of concern is the humanitarian disaster, the decision of what to take with you when you leave the country is also quite difficult.

Among the people caught in this dilemma are those who have had to decide what to do with their beloved pets.

“The devastation caused by some of the bombings and the open environment covered in glass, concrete and metal is dangerous for people but also for animals,” said James Sawyer, director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) at the United Kingdom, to Radio 1 Newsbeat.

His organization supports shelters in Ukraine and provides resources such as food and veterinary supplies, as well as paying staff salaries during the war to ensure the animals continue to be cared for.

“Local supplies are running low, one of the two animal shelters we support was bombed, losing one of the animals,” he adds.

James says “it’s not safe to put your boots on the ground” for now, so IFAW has been focusing on providing the best possible support remotely.

They have been providing emergency aid to employees who are having a hard time with 1,100 dogs in their care.

And staying behind to care for the animals is obviously dangerous. At one shelter, workers say they are afraid to even light a fire, so as not to draw unnecessary attention.

There are also problems trying to flee the country across the border, as several rules on the use of microchips and presentation of proof of vaccination of animals are still in place.

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) of Germany has sent reinforcements to the border to try to “guide the animals safely”, according to Jennifer White of the animal rights organization.

In addition to IFAW, she says she is working with other partner organizations in neighboring Romania that have managed to enter Ukraine to rescue strays and vaccinate dogs and cats.

According to White, two tons of cat and dog food were donated, as well as blankets for people who are walking long distances.

And when it comes to the evacuation of animals, it’s not just domestic animals that need to be taken out of the country.

“Whenever an area is hit by war, the animals trapped in the zoo become addicted,” says White.

Reports suggest that animals from the Save Wild bear sanctuary, located near Kiev, were transported to Poland, where a zoo offered them refuge during the war.

But that doesn’t happen, and officials at the Kiev Zoo have already said that the opportunity to evacuate their animals has passed.