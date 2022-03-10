How can Malawi’s polio case affect Brazil? know more

In February, after more than five years without cases of polio in Africa, health authorities in Malawi declared an outbreak of poliovirus type 1. Once eradicated in Brazil, polio may return to the country due to low vaccine demand.

The virus identified in Malawi belongs to the same strain found in Sindh province, Pakistan. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa, warns that “as long as wild polio exists, all countries remain at risk of importing it.” Despite being eradicated in most parts of the world, the disease is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Poliomyelitis is an infectious disease caused by a virus that resides in the intestine, being the main cause of infantile paralysis. In Brazil, the disease was considered eradicated in 1994, thanks to vaccination campaigns.

Polio virus is one of the main causes of infantile paralysis (Photo: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

Immunization is carried out by offering two types of vaccine. The first is offered in the baby’s vaccination routine, with an injectable solution that uses the inactivated virus. Doses are given at two, four and six months of age. The second is a booster performed at four years old, with an oral immunizing agent that uses the attenuated virus.

With vaccination coverage low since 2016, and demand rates even lower as a result of the pandemic, the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIM) warns people to complete the vaccination schedule for children, preventing this disease from returning to being a problem in the world. parents. It also makes recommendations to strengthen the surveillance system so that suspected cases can be quickly identified.

Only with the increase in the immunization of children, polio will not be a problem for Brazil.

In yet another demonstration of the spread of the virus, on Monday (7) a case of polio was registered in Israel, a country that has not seen a case of the disease for three decades. The infected child is 4 years old and unvaccinated, according to Israeli media.