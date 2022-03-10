How do iodine radiation pills used in war work?

Fearing radioactive threats after attacks by Russian troops against nuclear plants in Ukrainian territory, the population of several European countries runs to pharmacies looking for iodine pills.

Demand is so high that the drug is already lacking in some places, such as Norway, and – in others – prices have skyrocketed by more than 100% in recent weeks.

According to a report in Bloomberg, after Vladimir Putin ordered the attack, a bottle of 180 potassium iodine tablets cost almost $70 on Amazon. At the beginning of the year, the same product was sold for US$ 30 (about R$ 150).

This demand is justified because iodine and potassium iodide pills help protect the thyroid from radioactive chemicals.

How do they work in practice?

Potassium iodide is a stable iodine salt, which is needed by the human body to produce hormones used by the thyroid gland to control various functions. However, this mineral is not produced naturally by the body. To get it, help needs to come from outside, through food.

Radioactive iodine, however, which is one of the first substances released into the air after a nuclear event, can be absorbed by inhalation and even through the skin, being stored in the thyroid. The big problem is that this radioactive substance is carcinogenic.

This is where iodine and potassium iodide pills sold in pharmacies come in. When good iodine is consumed in more concentrated doses, it overloads the gland, leaving no room for the absorption of radioactive iodine.

However, these pills do not work preventively, that is, before a nuclear accident, as the thyroid only stores the mineral for a certain period.

What are the real nuclear risks of war?

In the event of a nuclear explosion, the accident has the potential to spread radiation across Europe. It was an explosion at the reactor core that caused the Chernobyl tragedy in 1986, which indirectly killed between 9,000 and 16,000 people, according to the UN.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom said that the current lack of electricity at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, already under Russian control, compromises the cooling of the reactors, which could lead to the spread of radiation to Europe and even to the Russia.

To give you an idea, the Chernobyl disaster spread radiation within a radius of 100,000 km from Kiev.