how long after getting Ômicron can i be reinfected?

The new variant of the coronavirus has sparked an explosion of cases around the world, and now most countries are experiencing a new “opening” moment, in which restrictive measures that combat viral transmission are being relaxed.

If there is a greater margin of safety because a large part of the population is vaccinated or has acquired temporary natural immunity, there is also information that the strain is more infectious and, in some cases, manages to “break through” the protection provided by vaccines.

A survey carried out in South Africa has already pointed out that Ômicrom is 2.4 times more likely to cause reinfections than previous strains of the coronavirus.

Another work, from the Statens Serum Institut in Denmark, found that Ômicron reinfections occur, but are rare. Overall, reinfection was with BA.2 and occurred shortly after patients had a BA.1 infection.

According to infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germoglio, the possibility of reinfection begins 30 days after recovery – but this has only been verified in rare cases. “Most of the time, reinfection does not occur before 90 days,” she says.

The doctor points out that the possibility of reinfection is greater for those who are not vaccinated. “The vaccine is a very important protection tool. Take as many as are available,” she suggests.

“I vaccinated, but I caught Covid”: learn why vaccinated people can get infected