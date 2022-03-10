how to choose the best option

Brazilians have been increasingly interested in smart speakers, which are already a sales success in other countries, such as the United States.

For a lot of people, they seem to be of little use, but once you get used to one, it becomes more difficult to live without the smart features it provides.

The most popular models are:

They work similarly with voice command and smart virtual assistant, but vary greatly in size, sound quality, type of virtual assistant, price, and compatibility.

So look at Tilt Shopping Guide What to consider when choosing one.

Image: Eric Fiori/Arte UOL

1. Size and shape

It’s not just a matter of aesthetics. All of them are minimalist and designed to match the decor of any environment. What varies is the size and shape. And this can make a difference according to the environment where the device is going to be.

The first three generations of the Amazon Echo Dot, for example, are disk-shaped, just like the Google Nest Mini.

They are very small and discreet. In addition to fitting almost anywhere, they go well in your suitcase or backpack if you want to take it somewhere, as they don’t weigh that much.

Echo Dot 3rd generation Image: Amazon

Google Nest Image: Disclosure

The fourth generation of the Echo Dot resembles Apple’s HomePod mini, in a more ball shape.

Echo Dot 4 Image: Disclosure

HomePod mini Image: Disclosure

Then there’s the Echo Show, which is way bigger than an Echo Dot. It has a video screen and allows you to view photos, videos and make video conferences.

Echo Show 8 Image: Disclosure

2. Resources

All models, even the simplest ones, such as the Echo Dot and the Nest Mini, respond to the most common voice commands, such as informing the weather forecast, creating routines, writing appointments in the calendar and reading emails, playing music, playing news and recipes, as well as serving as a hub for connected products such as light bulbs, doorbells and robot vacuum cleaners.

The list of what you can ask for assistants is huge and it doesn’t vary much from brand to brand.

The difference is that there are more complete and turbocharged devices.

Amazon’s Echo Show allows video calls, movie and series playback and helps with cooking by showing recipes on the screen, for example. The Echo Dot also has a version that always shows the clock, things other models without a display don’t have.

3. Power of sound

Another feature that makes a difference is the power of the speaker. You can easily swap out your traditional speaker for the smart speaker — just consider they won’t work far from the wall unless you buy a portable charging dock.

The simpler models work well for performing everyday tasks indoors, but the sound quality isn’t great or far-reaching.

If this is important to you, check power, size and number of internal speakers.

The Echo Dot (4th generation), for example, has a 1.6-inch, front-facing speaker.

The Echo Studio, on the other hand, has three 2-inch speakers, a 1-inch tweeter and a 5.25-inch woofer.

In time: tweeter are speakers that reproduce high sounds well, while woofer is indicated for more bass sounds.

HomePod mini uses artificial intelligence to equalize and improve sound track by track, making adjustments to frequency ranges, optimizing volume and ensuring better dynamic range.

Running on the outside, for those who enjoy quality sound, there is the Sonos One, a smart speaker still little known in Brazil. It is among the most expensive on this list (over R$2,700), but it has two amplifiers, a tweeter and a midwoofer. It connects with the most famous assistants on the market: Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

4. Ecosystem Compatibility

Another very cool use of this type of device is to be able to trigger and control functions and smart objects in the house. You can turn on the robot vacuum at work and program the house light to turn on within a pre-established routine, for example.

Therefore, when assembling the system, it is worth observing if the devices talk and are easily integrated.

A smart TV from one brand may have difficulty connecting with another company’s speaker.

The tip is to start by looking at your cell phone. iPhone owners may prefer a HomePod, while Android users may be interested in the Google Nest.

Amazon provides the most open ecosystem of them all and is often found in most smart gadgets.

5. Value for money

If you just want to start with the basics, bet on the Echo Dot (R$ 399) and the Google Nest Mini (R$ 249.90). tilt more in-depth compared the two models here.

If you want to use your speaker as a speaker, search more about Apple’s HomePod mini (R$ 1,099.99) and Google Nest Audio (R$ 719).

If you have money to spare and want to invest heavily in sound, opt for the Sonos One.

Other functions, such as a digital display, may be more interesting depending on your usage. Hence the most accurate choice is the Echo Show, with prices ranging from R$599 (Echo Show 5, 2nd generation) to R$1,899 (Echo Show 10 and Echo Show 15).