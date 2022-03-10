How Venezuela’s oil returned to US radar after the war in Ukraine – Opinion

(Nicolás Maduro/ Photo: Twitter)

As is public knowledge, a first meeting was held last Saturday between representatives of the government of Joe Biden and President Nicolás Maduro. This was the highest-level rapprochement that has taken place since the countries cut ties in 2019.

Several issues were discussed at the weekend meeting, such as the oil market, sanctions and even the release of Citgo executives, detained in Caracas in 2017.

According to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, energy security was discussed at the meeting, given that, a few days later, the US and UK announced the decision to ban the import of crude oil and refined products from Russia. .

It should be noted that since the entry into force of oil sector sanctions for Venezuela, imposed by Donald Trump in June 2019, US imports of Venezuelan oil have reached zero and remain so until now.

Prior to the current situation, Venezuela was a reliable and secure supplier of hydrocarbons to the US market, exporting 1.9 million barrels per day (mmb/d) in 1998, representing 6% of the northern country’s imports.

Even in May 2003, Venezuelan oil and refined product imports reached 1.7 mmb/d, and then began to decline.

As expected, in the oil market, empty spaces are filled almost immediately by other competitors.

In this case, the Russians saw the opportunity to replace Venezuelan oil in the US, exporting about 405,000 barrels per day of oil and derivatives to that country in December 2021, reaching its highest volume in May 2021 with 804,000 barrels per day. .

It is clear that the Russians have benefited from sanctions against Venezuela. But despite this conflict of interests, Caracas and Moscow maintain a close relationship in different areas. Recently, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received a visit from Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, in an evident approach to ratifying and reinforcing Caracas’ support for the Eurasian power that, a few days later, would invade Ukraine.

Now, the meeting between the US and Venezuelan governments confirms the failure of Trump’s policy to apply sanctions to the South American country and the Maduro government to force their overthrow, as predicted would happen in May 2019 with the release of Leopoldo López. . On the contrary, this repeated and systematic policy consolidated Maduro in power.

Second, it is clear that, despite the fact that the US recognizes Juan Guaidó as the supposedly legitimate president, it is Nicolás Maduro who exercises true and functional control of the state apparatus, being he who has the last word on the matters that were discussed in the first meeting and that interest Americans.

With the White House’s decision not to import more Russian oil, gas and coal, the Americans, in addition to affecting their domestic supply, are trying to harden their stance against Russia by cutting off another source of income.

In turn, they send a message to their allies and consuming countries about how inconvenient it will be, in the future, to acquire hydrocarbons from that country.

It is in this geopolitical variable that the figure of Venezuela becomes, to a certain extent, relevant. Although it is true that production is reduced and its oil industry is experiencing its darkest days, the country has a series of conditions that make it important in the continental oil context.

Let’s see some of them:

1. An extensive and proven track record and knowledge of the hydrocarbons field;

2. The historical political, diplomatic, commercial and petroleum relationship it maintains with the USA;

3. The deep knowledge and remarkable interest that American corporations have in Venezuelan soil. Proof of this is Chevron’s insistence on not abandoning the country and maintaining its position in the event, as it is now, of a new opportunity to regain its stake in the Venezuelan oil industry;

4. The geographical proximity between the two countries, located just four days away by boat;

5. The vast oil and gas reserves that Venezuela has. Including the possibility of producing – prior investment – ​​in the medium term, at least one million new barrels in the state of Zulia, specifically in the Boscán field;

6. The different analyzes available that conclude that, in the short term, under favorable technical and economic conditions, the country will be able to increase its production by approximately 350 to 400 thousand barrels per day.

7. The process of economic opening that has been progressively implemented by the Venezuelan government;

8. The absence of internal conflicts that can generate stability, ungovernability and, therefore, insecurity.

Although Saturday’s meeting was a first approach without specific agreements, Caracas has begun to moderate its speech of unqualified support for Russia, especially now, when it is aware that international circumstances open up an unexpected opportunity until a few weeks ago. Therefore, it must be proactive and tolerant, acting pragmatically, with clear goals in sight.

After the meeting, one of Citgo’s managers held in Caracas was released. In addition, President Maduro announced the re-establishment of dialogue with sectors of the opposition, and on this occasion, with an apparent greater amplitude.

In the current situation, the Venezuelan government perceives a possibility of political and economic stabilization. He sees a loophole that allows him to negotiate sanctions relief ahead of the 2024 presidential election, once the recall referendum is ruled out and with an opposition in frank weakness. There are still many points to be taken into account in this relationship.

Related