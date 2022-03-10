‘I changed my whole perspective on life’

Juliette commented on the death of her sister Julienne, which occurred 13 years ago, during an interview with “Conversa com Bial” (TV Globo). The then 17-year-old died from a stroke caused by a brain aneurysm.

I was born again, changed my whole perspective on life, recalculated the route.

“Before my sister died I had a very simple life, very conscious, but full of […]. When I experienced my sister’s death, I fell into a limbo of faithlessness at all; of faith in me, in spirituality, in everything. And there I understood the finitude of life, how short our life is”, she said in conversation with Bial.

“I spent some time not wanting to live, wanting to end it all. But for my mother, who had already lost another child, I come back and say that I will live and I will be proud. I will live for myself and for them”, he said.

The winner of “BBB 21” said that her sister’s death caused the singer to seek the pride of her mother, who had also lost another child previously.

“I started studying madly, I became a lioness in everything. I didn’t rest. When I was tired and thought about sleeping, I remembered my purpose, and that was it. After that I passed all the entrance exams I did, I supported my family, I worked, I achieved everything to my limit, of course, which is little, but it is enough, and with great pride”, reported Juliette.

She also told in the chat with Pedro Bial about an aneurysm discovered in 2021.

Phenomenon

Juliette responded to how she dealt with the immediate fame coming out of the house and what she thinks made her so popular.

“Many times, when I left, it scared me and I asked myself what I did and what I needed to do. Over time, understanding how people identified with me, I think I was a mirror,” he said. , pointing to the belief that each person identified with something of them.

If it was spontaneity, naivety, firmness, silence… I think I was a mixture of identification, that’s why I became so big, but nothing different, nor bigger than most Brazilians”. Juliette

reality shock

The “BBB 21” champion recalled the reality shock she experienced when she entered the house.

I’m a very intense person and I saw it as magic. I never saw the BBB as something real, it was all very illusory. When I joined, I just wanted to make the most of it, meet everyone, and I forgot about reality. When reality came and it shocked me, I got lost “, he reported.

The ex-sister joked that she was never a crybaby and that her friends were surprised when they saw her at the house. “Big Brother showed me a person I had hidden my whole life, who was a person who cried and suffered, because I wouldn’t admit it,” she said.

She confessed that she never expected to win the show.

“I understood that I wasn’t as bad as I thought. At first, I stripped myself of self-esteem, of vanity, I just got stripped of everything. Then I reconnected and understood that I hadn’t done anything to embarrass myself, and then I I grow, I stay strong. But I never thought I could win, I thought it would be Camilla”, he said.

I thought I was simple, that I was just one more, I despised my story. But that’s exactly what made me strong, my story being simple like most people’s.” said.

Touring and singing life

The singer also told about the preparations for her first tour, “Caminho”. Juliette said that she will sing everything.

“I’m going to sing forró, pop, sertanejo, reggae, funk… I’m going to sing everything! I want to feel what really makes me happy and what is the rhythm at which I want to walk”, reported Juliette, explaining that the tour’s name “Caminho ” concerns that.

She also stressed that, after the tour, she will know which way she wants to go and that she will release a new EP.

Juliette recalled when she sang with Gilberto Gil, saying that, at that time, she was still in conflict about wanting to follow this path or not.

“I got there and I couldn’t stand up. I was shaking, crying a lot, I couldn’t talk to him. Then it passed, I managed with a trembling voice to tell”, he said, reporting that Gil was talking to his accordionist in the sequence about Dominguinhos.

Gil had dreamed of Dominguinhos the night before, bringing him some corn hominy.

“When I heard that, I got goosebumps, I went to him and he said I was the hominy. If I had any doubts, I received a blessing”, he confessed.

anita

Anitta declares herself to Juliette Image: Playback/Instagram

Juliette explained her good relationship with pop singer Anitta.

“Anitta was very important to give me a base, to give me a foot on the ground, to tell me what the world was like. […] She gives me land so I can walk alone. She is a very warrior person, who I take for life. When I’m not well, I call and she says it will pass: I’m also in shit “, she joked.

relationships and motherhood

When Bial joked that a ring was missing, Juliette said she didn’t think about it too much now.

“I think I have so much to face now. Let’s choose our battles. I have some flirts, I give a few kisses because nobody is made of iron, but I think I need to be very sure of what I want”, he explained.

“I want people to be interested in me for what I can add and not for who I stayed or didn’t stay,” he said. “I think it’s so small.”

She confirmed, however, that she wants to be a mother and that she will freeze the eggs.

“I intend to freeze this year. I don’t want to for now, I have 6 nephews, 4 brothers, my mother and father and I take care of them all. Maybe that’s why I put off the dream of being a mother so much. But maybe now, I can structure everything world, so I’m going to think about myself a little bit and I’m going to freeze it so it’s not too late when I want to,” he explained.

Award?

The champion also said that she had multiplied the prize of R$ 1.5 million by “a lot”.

“Much. Much more than I would need,” he revealed.