On Thursday (10), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared that he does not believe that the conflict in Ukraine will turn into a nuclear war. That’s a growing fear since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the worst land invasion in Europe since World War II.

Asked by a correspondent for the Russian newspaper Kommersant if he thought a nuclear war could be unleashed, Lavrov told reporters in Turkey:

“I don’t want to believe and I don’t.”

Lavrov has been Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister since 2004 and is considered one of the most experienced diplomats in the world. He said that the nuclear issue was brought up in discussions only by Western countries. The Russian chancellor made a comparison between the theme of nuclear war and the concept of repression of Sigmund Freud, the creator of psychoanalysis.

“Of course it worries us when the West, like Freud, keeps coming back and coming back to this topic,”

said Lavrov.

However, Lavrov’s accusation against the West has been false since the beginning of the conflict, as Moscow has made several signals and threats related to atomic weapons, with a greater or lesser degree of transparency.

On February 24, as the invasion began, Putiu warned that countries that interfered would face “consequences never seen before” in an implied nuclear threat.

The Russian leader repeated the threat later, on February 27, and ordered Russia’s nuclear forces to be placed on high alert, citing Western sanctions and aggressive comments from key members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) military alliance.

Russian officials later cited British comments about a possible NATO-Russia confrontation as the justification for the Russian nuclear arsenal to be placed on high alert.

Lavrov’s remarks followed talks in Antalya, Turkey, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. There was no agreement in the negotiations.

Lavrov said talks of a possible Russian attack on the former Soviet Baltic states — Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, now all members of the European Union and NATO — “appear to be old lies,” but warned the United States and Europe that Moscow never wants to be dependent on the West again.

Russia’s economy is facing the most serious crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, after the West imposed heavy sanctions on almost the entire Russian financial and corporate system following the invasion of Russian troops.

Russia and the United States have the largest arsenals of nuclear warheads in the world, built during the Cold War, which divided the world for much of the 20th century, pitting the West against the Soviet Union and its allies. When the Cold War ended, Ukraine had the third largest global arsenal, behind only the two superpowers, but agreed to give up arms in 1994.

