I exercise and I don’t lose weight. What’s happening? – Photos

The weight loss process is not easy and much less fast. The maxim ‘eat less and exercise, it works’ is the most common theory to hear. However, in practice, this combination is not so simple.

Sports nutritionist Sueli Longo, a member of SBAN (Brazilian Society of Food and Nutrition), explains that the understanding of weight loss is often not the most correct.

“People don’t talk about spending more energy, people talk about eating less. That’s not it. It’s important that a person has a certain amount of energy to keep the body working properly and he has to promote energy expenditure through physical exercise, in order to establish that difference.” Pixabay

It is important to remember that the correct diet is not the same thing as restricting a large amount of food, without professional recommendation.

“Very restrictive diets, such as low carbs (low carbs), can serve as strategies, with a start and end date so it doesn’t compromise metabolism. Anyone who does these diets without guidance can develop problems that mess with metabolism. The person eats almost nothing, but will not lose weight. It increases frustration”, says nutritionist Silene Martinez EFE

When the person follows a diet that gives enough energy for them to maintain day-to-day activities, does physical activities and does not lose weight, some points must be taken into consideration.

“Only the weight of the scale is a very bad parameter. For example, a person who weighs 70 kilos, with 25% fat and 50% for other tissues that are not fat. After a while, with exercise and correct nutrition, she maintains the 70 kilos, but with 10% body fat and 60% other tissues. This means that the person has a much better health condition. It is important to look at the composition of the body weight, to verify that the compartments of this weight are being modified with fat loss and muscle mass gain”, guides Sueli EFE

Another factor that can help in the delay in losing weight is the “accordion effect”, the one in which the person loses weight and gains weight frequently.

“How many times the person has lost and gained weight in dietary models that they may have followed, especially if they were very restrictive models. So when they resume the process in a new treatment, it’s as if the body has markers, let’s say, it puts difficulty to obtain new results”, says Sueli Longo Pixabay

To avoid the comings and goings of the numbers on the scale and maintain health, the idea is that the effort is to change the lifestyle. “Modifying lifestyle is for the rest of your life. People think: I change in the next six months, I solve the problem and then I’m released. But it’s not that. The person will have to incorporate a healthy lifestyle, making choices healthy food, to be engaged in a process of daily physical activity”, warns Sueli EFE

Engagement in this process of change is also pointed out as one of the causes that make it difficult to reach the desired body.

“People don’t do activities at the speed they would like. We have to think about some important things, such as the percentage of adherence to the weight loss process. For example, people do it correctly from Monday to Friday, but on weekends they don’t adopts the same type of food reeducation. It is always skating in the same place. The process of food reeducation is from today to the future”, teaches the sports nutritionist EFEEFE

Silene Martinez agrees and adds: “The abuse of weekends ends up compensating for the effort of the weekdays. In the end, there is no deficit. daily, it is possible to make substitutions, but of equivalent foods” EFE

In some cases, the nutritionist does not even indicate a few more free meals, so that the person maintains focus and balance. “Even what people think on a free day, to eat whatever they want. For many people it doesn’t work, for example for patients who are anxious or suffer compulsion, there’s no way because the person ends up eating a lot and doesn’t even realize it”, says Silene Pixabay

Among the many theories about weight loss associated with physical activities, the question always appears: is it better to eat before or after exercising? The reality is that there is no fixed orientation, the routine varies according to each person’s body.

“Food planning has to be contextualized within the routine of each one so that when the person is going to practice physical activity, they have enough energy stock so that the body does not need to use the energy of muscle mass to practice activity, because this is counterproductive. Not everyone needs to eat something to train”, points out Sueli EFE

She also warns: “Today’s post-workout is tomorrow’s pre-workout. The diet has to be thought of 24 hours a day, from the point of view of supplying nutrients that are important for physical exercise. to overvalue the before and after the activity. The 24 hours are important” Pixabay

Lack of sleep and a good night’s sleep also hinder the weight loss process. It is important to sleep well.

“A stressed and sleepless person increases cortisol. Currently, people live increasingly agitated and with many moments of stress, which causes a constant increase in cortisol and generates an increase in insulin, which is an anabolic hormone, to gain weight, and people end up developing insulin resistance and diabetes”, explains Silene freepik

To control cortisol and aid sleep, the nutritionist recommends the strategy of meditations and mindfulness, which is a practice of focusing only on the present, without constantly thinking about the past or anxious about the future. “Meditation helps a lot to lower cortisol levels. In addition to the hustle we live in makes us not pay attention to what we are doing and lead life on automatic. There is also mindfulness in food. It is important to eat in a quiet place, no cell phone, no television. Pay attention to chewing, look at the food. All this interferes with weight loss, the feeling of hunger and satiety”, emphasizes SIlene Martinez EFE