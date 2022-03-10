I put five years in Russia in a suitcase, says Brazilian dancer who left the country – 03/09/2022 – Illustrated

The news of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops two weeks ago left Brazilian dancer Victor Caixeta, 22, stunned in a hotel room in Vladivostok, a city in the far east of Russia. As Vladimir Putin’s tanks surrounded Kiev, the anguish of his partner on the scene, Ukrainian Yekaterina Chebinika, only increased. On her phone, her family reported the first explosions in the Ukrainian capital.

In recent weeks, the pair of dancers were at the last station of the Trans-Siberian railway for the performances of “La Bayadère”, at the Primorsky Theater, a branch of the Balé Mariinsky. Afraid, the two dancers decided to stop the performances and hastily return to St. Petersburg.

In Russia’s second largest city, Caixeta perceived a very different reality from the local press, which spread false or mismatched information. Every morning, Brazilians faced queues at banks, which no longer had dollars or euros to supply the population’s demand.

With the rumors about the decree of martial law in the country, he joined, on Friday, the Instagram group of Brazilian dancers in Russia to decide what to do. Suffering from economic sanctions and showing solidarity with their Ukrainian colleagues, Caixeta, first soloist of the Mariinsky, in Saint Petersburg, David Motta Soares, main soloist of the Bolshoi, and Evandro Bossle, soloist of the Stanislavsky Theater, both in Moscow, left the country, leaving their careers on hold.

The dancers took different routes, but they all left their careers at a special moment. “I couldn’t sleep in Vladivostok. Now I’ve lost everything I ever dreamed of in my life, all the premieres scheduled for this year. I left my apartment in St. Petersburg fully furnished, even with my computer,” says Caixeta. “I put five years of Russia in one suitcase.”

With his girlfriend and dog, he took a bus to Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, and is now in Berlin, living with friends. Unlike other Brazilians, Caixeta did not resign. The management of the Mariinsky has granted a license to him and everyone who is leaving the corps de ballet because of the war. It is an effort to avoid the loss of talent and inconvenience for the season. According to Caixeta, Tchebinika, his partner on stage, and all the Ukrainians in the cast took leave.

Bossle, 24, traveled from Russia to Finland, from where he took a direct flight to Zurich, Switzerland. In transit and saying he was exhausted, he said that his life “turned upside down overnight”. “I’m trying to assimilate everything that’s going on,” he said. Stanislavski’s departure came after a meeting called at the end of last month by the director of the corps de ballet, Frenchman Laurent Hilaire.

At the meeting, Hilaire tendered her resignation, claiming that Putin’s values ​​were not the same as her own — freedom, equality and fraternity. Most of the foreigners followed the director’s example and left the country.

César Lima, 64, laments the situation of Bossle, to whom he taught in 2015, shortly before he left. “It’s like getting to the top of Everest and then suddenly having to come down. He’s extremely hardworking and he has the priestly discipline that ballet calls for. He’s in shock. Yesterday on the phone he said to me ‘I didn’t even have time to cry. ‘.”

Motta, 24, who had been in the country for 12 years, resigned from the Bolshoi earlier this week in solidarity with his Ukrainian friends. He announced his departure in a note on Instagram. “I can’t act like nothing is happening. I can’t believe this is all happening again. I thought we had gotten over this and learned from the past,” the note reads. The dancer managed to leave Russia and is safe.

The first sentence of the note, however, is symptomatic. The leaders of Russia’s leading ballet companies pretend to be oblivious to the war, according to the dancers. The national seasons of Mariinsky and Bolshoi continue as planned, an initiative that incorporates the apparent tranquility of the main cities of a country increasingly closed by censorship.

In Russia, ballet and politics have always gone hand in hand. As historian Simon Morrison writes in his book “Bolshoi Confidential,” classical dance, despite being popular, has always found support in whoever was in power — czars, Bolshevik revolutionaries or Stalin. With Putin, it is no different. It is at the Bolshoi Theater that the Russian leader receives heads of state visiting the Russian capital. In St. Petersburg, Putin has a friend in charge of the Mariinsky. Artistic director Valeri Gergiev is his faithful ally.

“This is not a showcase for the country to the world. They are aware of the superiority of what they do. Therefore, there is an immediate relationship with politics”, says ballet teacher Rosalia Verlangieri, 78 years old. “Ballet is the crown jewel.”

Maintained by the government, the Mariinsky and the Bolshoi, specifically, are fundamental to national identity, being responsible for much of the dance’s history. Since the Russian Revolution, when the center of power migrated from St. Petersburg to Moscow, the two institutions have lived in a not always discreet rivalry.

If the Mariinsky is still technically superior, the Bolshoi’s international fame is unparalleled. In addition to the absences for the season, the two ballets suffer boycotts around the world because of the war in Ukraine. But the damage to the Moscow company could be more severe. In late February, London’s Royal Opera House canceled the Bolshoi’s planned summer season. On the other hand, the Teatro Real de Madrid, in Spain, canceled last Friday the performances scheduled for May.

In the United States, the Metropolitan Opera in New York has announced that it will end collaborations with the Bolshoi, including the staging of Richard Wagner’s opera “Lohengrin”, next season. Pressured to declare support for Ukraine, the musical director of the Bolshoi – and the National Orchestra of the Capitol in Toulouse, France – Russian Tugan Sokhiev resigned last Sunday.

“If you want to destroy the Bolshoi, it’s going to be very difficult,” says Lima, the dance teacher. “Attacking the Bolshoi is attacking Russia.” After all, on the streets of Moscow an old legend persists, saying that the Kremlin decides the rosters for each season. Among the boycotts against Mariinsky was the exclusion of the Castell Peralada Festival, which will take place in July, in Spain. Gergiev is lining up sanctions himself, being replaced as conductor at concerts at the Vienna Philharmonic or Carnegie Hall in New York.

Lima and Verlangieri, the professor, believe that the mood in the world’s leading ballet companies is one of uncertainty. Cornered, the Russians are unwelcome on other stages in Europe. Foreigners, on the other hand, try to find new paths for their careers. According to Verlangieri, the lack of tourists as an audience is worrying, but it shouldn’t harm the theaters. “The situation is chaotic, but everyone has remained open even in the big wars,” she recalls.

According to her, the embezzlement should harm companies in the short term, but, as Eastern Europe is a hotbed of talent, they should soon recover. According to César Lima, the prognosis is a little more positive for the three Brazilian soloists. He says that any ballet would like to have a member of these institutions in its cast.

Meanwhile, Bolshoi star Svetlana Zakharova cried as she received a standing ovation at a performance late last month. Zakhrarova blocked social media after suffering pressure – and attacks – for and against Putin’s incursion into Ukraine.

From Berlin, Victor Caixeta says, melancholy, that he will miss St. Petersburg, where, he says, he is welcomed and recognized. “On the other hand, I think I might never go back there.”