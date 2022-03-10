‘I recognized them by their luggage,’ says man who lost wife and children in Ukraine bombing | Ukraine and Russia

“I recognized them by their luggage”. That’s how Ukrainian Sergii Perebeinis learned that his wife Tatiana Perebeinis and children Alise and Nikita were dead.

The family was trying to leave the city of Irpin, when it was hit by bombing on Sunday (6). He was not at the scene at the time of the explosion.

The attack was filmed and generated commotion. The video records a loud bang and, soon after, the bodies of four people on the ground (see below). Saint Tatiana and her two children, as well as a man who is not part of the family and has been identified as 26-year-old Anatoly Berezhnyi. Alise was 9 and Nikita was 18.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sergii recalls his last contacts with his family. The escape plan had been discussed with the woman, who was an accountant at a tech company, in detail over the past few days.

The programmer had been in Donetsk, his hometown in rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine since mid-February, to care for his mother, who was sick with Covid-19. That’s why he didn’t accompany the family and blamed himself for it.

“I told her, ‘Forgive me for not being able to defend you,'” he recalls. “I tried to take care of a person, and that means I can’t protect them,” she says of their conversation the night before the bombing. It was the only time Perebeinis cried during the interview.

He says that Tatiana replied: “Don’t worry, I’m going out”.

Sergii tried to monitor the family with a geolocation app, but they were in the basement, with no signal, the night before. Afterwards, he saw that they were at home, but there was no sign of movement.

The group’s next notification was in a Kiev hospital. He tried calling, but none of the three answered.

That’s when he saw on Twitter that a family had been killed in a mortar attack on the Irpin evacuation route.

Soon after, he saw a post with their picture on the floor. “I recognized them by their luggage,” says Perebeinis.

Even if they are strong images, he thinks the fatal record of his family in photos and videos is important. “The whole world should know what’s going on here.”

Tatiana’s parents were also trying to escape with their daughter and grandchildren, but they were a few meters behind and were unharmed.

Family dog ​​also died

Before the interview with the American newspaper, Sergii made several posts about his family.

“They took them all. Tania [apelido de Tatiana] couldn’t stand. Why this for me? Who is next? I’m on my way. I must see them one last time. Forgive me, I didn’t protect them,” she wrote.

The husband also made a post saying that the family dog, who had initially survived the explosion, was taken to a vet and had a leg amputated, but ended up dying.

“Thanks to the journalist who showed humanity,” he wrote of a photo showing a reporter carrying the wounded dog after the attack.

“Unfortunately my good friend has flown into them now. 11 years of emotions you gave us. There was hope that at least someone would stay. But let’s all go,” he wrote of the puppy.

Andriy Dubchak, a journalist who recorded the attack, said on Facebook that Sergii and Tatiana came from the Donetsk region and fled the war between Russian separatists and Ukrainian forcesstarted in 2014, to live in the Kiev region.

The company where Tatiana worked also published a tribute. She was chief accountant at a technology company called SE Ranking.

“We are devastated to say that yesterday our dear colleague and friend Tatiana Perebeinis…was killed along with her two children by Russian mortar artillery,” the company said.

“The family was trying to flee Irpin – a small town near Kiev that had run out of water, electricity and heating,” the statement said.

“For us, it is crucial not to let Tania and her daughters Alise and Nikita remain just statistics. Their family was the victim of unprovoked fire against civilians, which under any law is a crime against humanity. The Russian army is criminal and must be detained”, says the company.

Bombings in the city of Irpin, on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, on Sunday (6), left eight people dead, according to the mayor. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed revenge on Russian troops for the episode.

The city of Irpin is located in north-central Ukraine. It is northwest of the capital Kiev, with which it borders, and south of Hostomel, where there is an airport whose control has been disputed since the beginning of the war.

Irpin is an important territory for the two countries involved because its takeover by the Russians could mean an advance towards the conquest of Kiev by Vladimir Putin’s troops. On the other hand, keeping the city under Ukrainian control reinforces the barrier on the outskirts of the capital, where the headquarters of important institutions of Ukrainian national power are located.

This past week, Irpin has become one of the front lines in the confrontation between Russian and Ukrainian troops. Air strikes caused severe damage to local infrastructure, with at least one residential building being almost completely destroyed.

According to the Associated Press (AP) news agency, this Monday (7th), Irpin had already completed three days without electricity, water and heating for indoor environments – it is winter in the northern hemisphere. Residents reported that Russian soldiers were taking over homes and cars in the region.

Local officials speak of 30% of the city under Russian control. The rest would still be controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Faced with the situation, thousands of residents are leaving the locality.

With the Russians already in the territory, residents of Irpin are leaving the city for Kiev in an attempt to get away from Putin’s troops. To do this, they need to cross a bridge over the Irpin River.

However, to make life more difficult for the Russians and delay the arrival of armored vehicles in the capital by Ukrainian defense forces blew up the bridge.

Wooden boards were placed among the rubble to create a passage, albeit an unstable one, for the townspeople to leave the site. For this, they also have the help of Ukrainian soldiers.

In recent days, trains are also running from Irpin to Kiev, carrying mostly women and children. The others follow the route on foot.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed revenge on Russian forces after the family’s death. “We’ll find all the bastards,” he said.

“They were just trying to get out of the city. Escape. The whole family. How many of these families died in Ukraine? We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will punish all those who committed atrocities in this war,” Zelensky said in a video statement.

