‘I’m in shock, but happy’, says doctor who fled the war in Ukraine when arriving on Brazilian soil | Pernambuco

Doctor Amarílis Cabral, 28, was one of 42 Brazilian people who fled the war in Ukraine and were repatriated this Thursday (10), in the KC-390 Millennium plane. When the freighter landed in Recife, passengers, including foreigners, applauded the arrival. “To go down here in Recife, in this heat, is to be at home again. “I’m in shock but happy”he said (see video above) .

Amarílis Cabral worked as a pediatrician in a hospital in Ukraine. She left the country invaded by Russia through the border with Poland, along with the dog. Eight dogs and two cats were brought on the aircraft. Also on the plane were 20 Ukrainians, five Argentines, one Colombian and 14 children.

On the Legacy plane, also used in Operation Repatriation, 11 passengers arrived, including a pregnant woman and two families with infants, according to the Federal Police.

“The feeling, when our pilot said ‘welcome to Brazilian lands’ was something that made everyone’s hearts jump a little for happiness after so much madness, after so much chaos that we went through”, said the doctor when landing. in Recife.

The Brazilian Air Force Legacy (FAB) plane was provided by the federal government to transport pregnant women and families with children as it is more comfortable, but most of the returnees came in the freighter.

This second aircraft landed at 5:10 am and the freighter at 9:42 am. Both planes left Recife before 10 am.

“I just have to thank the entire Itamaraty team, all the diplomats, our officers who arrived here, they welcomed us as friends, especially Captain Jacobs. He hugged me and he said ‘very welcome’ and there I felt that I was at home again”, said the Brazilian doctor.

Rescued Brazilian tells what she saw of the war in Ukraine

On Wednesday (9), after crossing the border between Ukraine and Poland, Amaryllis spoke about the anguish and violence of the war caused by the invasion of Russia. She said the invading country is not carrying out “any kind of peace mission”, contrary to what Russian President Vladimir Putin says. (see video above).

“They’re killing, they’re raping, they’re committing heinous war crimes, they’re destroying a culture that’s too big. It’s 14 days without people sleeping, it’s 14 days inside the bunker. There’s no way you can explain it to a 3-year-old. years that she played that horrible song and now she has to live in the dark, and it’s all day”, in an interview with reporter Bianca Rothier, on GloboNews.

The doctor also stated that she feels enormous grief and anger at what is happening in Ukraine.

“We have families where they kill the men and they rape children in front of their mothers and mothers in front of their children. And they leave the small children for the end, and this has to end. broken and half there. What I feel is enormous regret and enormous anger at what is happening. They didn’t deserve it,” he declared.

People who fled the war in Ukraine disembark on Brazilian soil, in Recife

At the Recife Air Base, in the South Zone of the capital, passengers had breakfast and headed to Brasília, where there should be a reception attended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and ministers of state.

In addition to the KC-390 Millennium freighter, the Legacy plane also left Recife, this Thursday, which brought a pregnant woman and two families with infants (see video above). The two aircraft belong to the FAB and left Warsaw, capital of Poland.