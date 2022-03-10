In an open letter, Ukraine’s first lady testifies about the war

Olena Zelenska reported how they were warned about the Russian invasion, criticized Putin and said that Ukrainians will continue to defend their borders.

Reproduction/Instagram/@olenazelenska_official



“An Open Letter to the Global Media by Olena Zelenska

Recently, a large number of media outlets from all over the world have contacted requests for interviews. This letter serves as my response to those requests and is my testimony from Ukraine.

What happened just over a week ago was impossible to believe. Our country was peaceful; our cities, towns and villages were full of life.

On February 24th, we all woke up to the announcement of a Russian invasion. Tanks crossed the Ukrainian border, planes entered our airspace, missile launchers surrounded our cities.

Despite assurances from Kremlin-backed propaganda outlets, who call this a “special operation” – it is, in fact, the mass murder of Ukrainian civilians.

Perhaps the most terrifying and devastating of this invasion are the casualties of children. Eight-year-old Alice, who died on the streets of Okhtyrka as her grandfather tried to protect her. Or Polina from Kiev, who died in the bombing with her parents. Arseniy, 14, was hit on the head by debris and could not be saved because an ambulance could not arrive in time because of the intense fires.

When Russia says ‘it is not waging a war on civilians’, I call out the names of these murdered children first.

Our women and children now live in shelters and air raid bases. You’ve probably seen these images of Kiev and Kharkiv metro stations, where people lie on the floor with their children and pets – trapped underneath. These are just the consequences of war for some, for Ukrainians it is now a horrible reality. In some cities, families are unable to leave the air-raid shelters for several days in a row because of the indiscriminate and deliberate bombing and bombing of civilian infrastructure.

The first newborn of the war saw the concrete ceiling of the basement, its first breath was the acrid air of the basement, and they were greeted by a cornered and terrified community. At this point, there are several dozen children who have never known peace in their lives.

This war is being waged against the civilian population, and not just through bombing.

Some people need intensive care and ongoing treatment, which they cannot get right now. How easy is it to inject insulin in the basement? Or to get asthma medication under heavy fire? Not to mention the thousands of cancer patients whose essential access to chemotherapy and radiation treatment has been indefinitely postponed.

Local communities on social media are filled with despair. Many people, including the elderly, the seriously ill and people with disabilities, have been debilitated, being away from their families and without any support. War against these innocent people is a double crime.

Our roads are flooded with refugees. Look into the eyes of these weary women and children who carry with them the pain and heartache of leaving behind loved ones and life as they knew it. The men who bring them to the borders shedding tears to tear their families apart, but bravely returning to fight for our freedom. After all, despite all this horror, Ukrainians do not give up.

The attacker, Putin, thought he would launch blitzkrieg in Ukraine. But he underestimated our country, our people and their patriotism. Ukrainians, regardless of political opinions, native language, beliefs and nationalities, maintain an incomparable unity.

While Kremlin propagandists boasted that Ukrainians would welcome them with flowers as saviors, they were shunned with Molotov cocktails.

I thank the citizens of the attacked cities, who coordinated to help those in need. Those who continue to work – in pharmacies, shops, public transport and social services – show that in Ukraine life wins.

I recognize those who have provided humanitarian aid to our citizens and thank them for their continued support. And to our neighbors who generously opened their borders to shelter our women and children, thank you for keeping them safe when the abuser made it impossible for us to do so.

To all the people around the world who are coming together to support Ukraine. We see you! We are here watching and we appreciate your support.

Ukraine wants peace. But Ukraine will defend its borders. Defend your identity. These will never give in.

In cities where bombing continues, where people are under rubble, unable to leave their basements for days, we need safe corridors for humanitarian aid and the evacuation of civilians to safety. We need those in power to close our sky!.

Close the sky and we ourselves will manage the war on the ground. I appeal to you, dear media: keep showing what is happening here and keep showing the truth. In the information war waged by the Russian Federation, all evidence is crucial.”