In unprecedented act, Japan sends Boeing 767 plane with equipment for Ukrainian defense

Images: NHK





A Japanese Self-Defense Force (JSDF) KC-767 (military version of the Boeing 767) aircraft has landed in Poland with supplies, vests and bulletproof helmets to help Ukraine as the country tries to defend itself from Russian forces.

The transport aircraft left Komaki Air Base in Aichi Prefecture on Tuesday night. The plane was greeted by the Japanese military before departure, the footage recorded by the NHK network shows.

This is the first time in history that SDF has supplied bulletproof vests to another country. The Japanese government decided to provide non-lethal supplies in response to a request from Ukraine. Items also include heavy winter clothing and emergency food supplies.

Japanese guidelines on the transfer of defense equipment prohibit the supply of items to warring parties. The government, however, explained Ukraine does not fit that definition and that the aim is to restore international peace and security.

Japan’s Defense Ministry plans to deliver more equipment and supplies to Ukraine once they are ready. The video below shows the loading of the cargo and the pre-takeoff salute.



