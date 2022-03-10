Insert the apple in the food; check it out now; your health thanks you

Today, March 10, 2022, get to know the 4 most consumed apples in Brazil and their benefits. So, if you don’t know which is the best option for this fruit for you, check it out here at Techno News.

Continues after advertising





The apple is one of the most popular fruits in the country. This is due to the sweet and slightly acidic taste. Also, for the popular price, that is, more affordable.

Then see: Discover more than 20 benefits of red onion

Continues after advertising





What are the most consumed apples in Brazil?

So there are at least 4. See:

Gala: this apple is reddish and sweet. However, it is not very resistant to storage.

Continues after advertising





Argentina: this is the classic movie apple. Therefore, it is very reddish and shiny.

Fuji: she has is more juicy and crispy. In addition, it has a reddish color overlaid on yellow.

Green: This apple is more acidic. Thus, it is the most recommended to compose savory dishes.

Discover the properties of apples

This fruit has a lot of nutrients. It is rich in C, calcium and phosphorus. Plus, it’s full of fiber.

So, check out some of the benefits of apples

Prevent cardiovascular disease;

Help balance diabetes;

Promote weight loss;

Combat constipation;

Help with intestinal transit;

They balance blood pressure;

Assist in gastric and ulcer treatment;

Prevent cancer;

Prevent cavities;

Prevent Alzheimer’s;

Slow down premature aging;

Combat anxiety;

Strengthen the immune system;

Prevent asthma and rhinitis.

Consumption suggestion for apples

The best way to consume this fruit is in natura. In addition, it is ideal that it is with shell. That way, you can also add it to salads, for example.

However, the apple, in gastronomy, is widely used to compose healthy recipes. That way you can make juice, tea, pie, salad, candy and cake, for example.

Check out how to make apple peel tea

Ingredients:

Peels of 4 apples;

One liter of water;

A cinnamon stick;

1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Method of preparation:

First, wash and peel the apples.

Then put all the ingredients in a pan.

Let it boil for 10 to 15 minutes.

Finally, let it cool down, strain and serve.

Conclusion

Then check it out: Discover the benefits of pequi

However, despite the diversity, all apples are equally nutritious. Therefore, they deserve to be part of our daily menu.