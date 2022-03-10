International Feline Federation: Russian cats are banned from competitions – International

Illustrative image of a Russian Blue Cat, a natural breed from the port city of Arkhangelsk (photo: moonsword/Pixabay/Reproduction) If there’s someone that no one expected to see involved in the political ramifications of the Russian-Ukraine war, that someone is probably a cat. Known for taking long naps and sleeping an average of 16 hours a day in adulthood, cats are far from being a weapon of coercion. However, they are left with one of the most recent sanctions to the country ruled by Vladimir Putin.

that the International Feline Federation (FIFe) has banned Russian felines from participating in competitions that will be held throughout 2022. In practice, they cannot be exhibited at any event outside Russia, even if the tutors or exhibitors are members of international organizations . Cats cannot even be imported or registered in the pedigree books (the family tree of purebred animals).

Of course, the decision does not change the lives of kittens that live on the streets of St. Petersburg or domestic animals raised with less pomp, but the purpose of the ban is to put pressure on Russia through purebred cat breeders.

FIFe is in around 40 countries and holds over 700 events each year. There are, on average, 200,000 cats being exhibited in different countries. In addition to banning Russian cats, the organization announced that it will donate money to Ukrainian refugees. In an official statement, the organization declared itself “shocked and horrified” by the invasion and stated that it could not “just witness these atrocities without doing anything”.

The imposition, released on Friday (4/3), joins the sanctions of western countries, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States. The veto is also similar to that placed on athletes by the International Olympic Committee, federations of various sports and even by Formula 1. As well as multinationals from different sectors, which are suspending activities in the country.