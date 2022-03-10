iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone SE 2020: Know what changes between Apple phones | Cell phone

Apple’s “economic cell phone” post was updated with the arrival of the iPhone SE 2022. As with the 2020 model, the new generation also repeats the design of the iPhone 8, with Touch ID and a 4.7-inch screen. The big news is access to the high-speed 5G network and the A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13.

The iPhone SE 2020 arrived in the Brazilian market at the starting price of R$3,699, but can now be found on Amazon for R$2,799 — a discount of almost R$1,000. The new iPhone SE 2022 will be sold in the national market for figures starting from R$ 4,199. Both models are available in three colors: white, black and red. Check below what changes between the two devices.

The screen of the iPhone SE 2022 is the same as found in the mobile phone of the previous generation. That is, we see a 4.7-inch LCD panel with Retina HD resolution (1334 x 750 pixels), which results in a rate of 326 pixels per inch. The two smartphones have the True Tone feature, responsible for adjusting the color tones of the display according to the ambient light.

As mentioned earlier, the design of the two products follows the same one observed in the case of the iPhone 8, launched in 2017. This means the presence of large bezels by current standards and the maintenance of Touch ID for unlocking the screen by biometrics.

In terms of resistance, the iPhone SE 2022 comes out ahead because it comes equipped with the same glass present in the iPhone 13, the most resistant on the market, according to Apple. A feature that has not changed is the water resistance, thanks to the IP67 certification — which guarantees that both devices can be submerged to a maximum depth of 1 m for up to 30 minutes.

The two iPhones have a 12 MP rear camera (with f/1.8 aperture) and a 7 MP front camera (with f/2.2 aperture). Despite the similarity, the third generation of the iPhone SE brought improvements over the previous model, being able to take sharper photos, even in low-light environments.

According to Apple, the advance in the iPhone SE is the result of the new processor, which still allows intelligent functions such as Smart HDR 4 (responsible for making a more robust post-processing of photographs) and Deep Fusion (which combines artificial intelligence and neural networks to enhance the images).

Both iPhones have optical image stabilization, which reduces the chance of blurry photos. In addition, both phones can record 4K videos at up to 60 frames per second and slow motion videos at 240 frames per second.

It is worth remembering that even without having a dual camera system on the back, both smartphones have portrait mode, which blurs the background using only software.

performance and storage

Both have the proposal to be small, but powerful. The iPhone SE 2020 was launched with the same chip as the iPhone 11, the A13 Bionic. At the time, it was the company’s most powerful and recent processor in a smartphone. In numbers, Apple claims the 2020 model is 1.4x faster than the iPhone 8.

The iPhone SE 2022 was announced with the A15 Bionic processor, the company’s most current so far, which is the same present in the top-of-the-line iPhone 13. With this, the model becomes 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8 .

Despite the difference in processors, in the multitasking part the amount of RAM remains at 3 GB. In terms of internal storage, both remain the same, offering 64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions. As is standard on Apple smartphones, it is not allowed to expand memory via microSD card, but it is possible to subscribe to cloud storage packages via iCloud.

Apple does not usually disclose technical information about the battery, but unofficial information mentions the presence of a cell with a capacity of 1821 mAh in both models. Although theoretically the same, the two devices work in different ways in this regard.

According to Apple, even with the presence of 5G connectivity, the iPhone SE 2022 has better energy performance compared to the iPhone SE 2020. The jump in battery life is explained by the new chip of the current generation, which is still responsible for increasing significantly the component life over the 2020 sibling.

There is also support for fast charging, in addition to the possibility of wireless charging by the Qi standard on both devices.

The iPhone SE 2020 was launched with the iOS 13 operating system, but it is now possible to update it to iOS 15.3 — which is the latest version of the system and the same one that comes standard on the new iPhone SE 3.

The new iOS 15 brought fixes and improvements in terms of privacy and security. A feature of the system is Live Text, which is capable of extracting texts from photos and transcribing them to the smartphone’s notepad, just like Google’s Lens app. In addition, another feature of the system is the Privacy Report, which displays the programs that have been granted access to the location, camera and microphone, or other areas of the cell phone, in the last seven days.

The additional functions change very little between the two devices. The most significant difference is the presence of 5G internet connection in the 2022 model, while the 2020 cell phone has the traditional 4G.

Both the past and current generation have Bluetooth 5.0, in addition to NFC. Both can make payment by approximation, which can be validated by the Touch ID fingerprint reader. It is also worth mentioning the presence of the IP67 certification, which guarantees resistance to water (to a maximum depth of 1 m for 30 minutes) and dust.

The two models are considered more "economical" versions of the company's smartphones. In Brazil, the high dollar pulls up the value of the devices. Both models are available in three colors: white, black and red.

iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone SE 2022 Specifications iPhone SE 2020 iPhone SE 2022 Launch april 2020 March 2022 launch price BRL 3,699 BRL 4,199 Current price BRL 2,799 BRL 4,199 Screen 4.7 inches 4.7 inches screen resolution 1334 x 750 pixels 1334 x 750 pixels Processor A13 Bionic A15 Bionic RAM memory 3 GB 3 GB Storage 64, 128 and 256 GB 64. 128 and 256 GB Memory card no support no support Back camera 12 MP 12 MP Frontal camera 7 MP 7 MP Operational system iOS 13 iOS 15 Drums 1,821 mAh 1,821 mAh Dimension and weight 148 g 144 g Colors black, white and red black, white and red

