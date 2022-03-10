Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ Breaks After Nearly 1,000 Years

The year 2022 has already established its relevance in history – as if the sequence of the covid-19 pandemic were not enough, Russia started a war with its neighbor Ukraine, also with global consequences. Would there be any paranormal references on this? Perhaps in Japan: the rock Sessho-seki (“stone of death”), which according to Japanese mythology holds the spirit of a vengeful demon from the outside world and immediately kills anyone who touches it, split in half on the 7th of March.









