Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ Breaks After Nearly 1,000 Years

Abhishek Pratap 16 seconds ago News Comments Off on Japan’s ‘Death Stone’ Breaks After Nearly 1,000 Years 0 Views

The year 2022 has already established its relevance in history – as if the sequence of the covid-19 pandemic were not enough, Russia started a war with its neighbor Ukraine, also with global consequences. Would there be any paranormal references on this? Perhaps in Japan: the rock Sessho-seki (“stone of death”), which according to Japanese mythology holds the spirit of a vengeful demon from the outside world and immediately kills anyone who touches it, split in half on the 7th of March.




know more




+ Carolina Dieckmann asks for R$ 9 million for a mansion in Rio

+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax



+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media




+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat






About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Two FAB planes rescue Brazilians who were in Ukraine | National Journal

The two planes from the FAB with the 68 people who fled the conflict in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved