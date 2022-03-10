Kamala Harris travels to Poland amid controversy over Ukraine fighter offer – News









US Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Poland on Wednesday to consider how to provide “military assistance” to Ukraine, the White House said, coinciding with the controversy over the offer of Polish fighter jets.

Harris’ trip was planned before Poland surprised the United States on Tuesday by offering its MIG-29 fighter jets for delivery to Ukraine.

The vice president will meet on Thursday with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to US sources.











Harris will also meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Poland, with whom he will have a meeting.

The US representative plans to speak with Ukrainian refugees and staff at the US embassy in Kiev who have left diplomatic headquarters.

A White House official avoided the fighter issue by giving details of Harris’ trip. “We have been talking for a long time with Polish officials about the best way to provide military assistance to Ukraine. And it is a dialogue that will continue during this official trip,” he said.

Poland surprised the United States on Tuesday when it said it was ready to make its MIG-29 planes available to Washington “without delay” for departure to Ukraine.











The United States rejected the proposal to send Polish fighter jets to Ukraine, saying it was “not feasible”. Washington fears the conflict could escalate if Russian President Vladimir Putin views such military assistance as direct NATO involvement in the war.

Harris will also travel to Romania after his visit to Poland. This is the third trip to Europe for the vice president, who has already visited France and participated in the security conference in Munich, Germany, in February.









