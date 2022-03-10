Keep in Mind: Eight Tips for Healthy Kidneys

A balanced, low-salt diet with adequate weight and regular exercise are essential for healthy kidneys.

You kidneys they are valuable and fascinating organs. They work silently 24 hours a day cleaning our blood from the toxins that are generated all the time, keeping various functions and elements of the body regulated; however, they can be quickly damaged for different reasons.



–Continues after advertising–

1. Mortality from CKD continues to increase. It is estimated that by 2040 it will be the fifth leading cause of death in the world. Here’s the importance of living healthy and staying informed.

two. The kidneys perform multiple functions in the body: Control and balance of water and electrolytes (sodium, potassium, chlorine, among others), regulate blood pressure, contribute to the production of red blood cells, filter and keep the blood free of waste and excess fluids, among others.

3. Excessive consumption of salt, refined sugars, processed foods, flour and fats, low physical activity, overweight and obesity, diabetes mellitus (50% of patients will eventually need permanent support on dialysis), poorly controlled hypertension, drug abuse (anti-inflammatory drugs) and certain antibiotics) and age (the older, the greater the risk) are the

4. CKD is silent, at least until the person has lost more than 50% of kidney function. Symptoms vary depending on the stage of the condition: blood pressure, anemia, loss of appetite, fluid retention (edema and swelling in the body) in the early stages of the pathology.



–Continues after advertising–

In more advanced stages, weight loss, muscle weakness, uremic breath (due to toxin retention) are observed. Likewise, altered state of consciousness: confusion, increased sleep and seizures (if the pathology has not been controlled or diagnosed and the person has a lot of kidney damage).

5. To take care of kidney health, it is advisable to: Follow a balanced diet low in fat, salt and refined sugar. It is important to remember that processed foods contain these ingredients. Maintain proper hydration. There are no fixed values, it depends on the physical constitution of the person and even the season of the year.

However, the general recommendation is 2 liters of fluid a day, including food. Regulate protein consumption. In adults it should not be 1 gram of protein per kilogram of weight, in children it can be up to 1.5 grams per kilogram. Avoid overweight and self-medication; and do physical activity regularly.

6. Kidney function tests are few and simple. A blood and urine test allows for a general rule out of CKD and to measure the level of creatinine in the blood and the presence of protein in the urine. If the results are altered, the person should have more complex studies and images of blood and urine, initially an ultrasound to anatomically assess the kidneys and urinary tract.

7. Discard tests should be performed by those who have symptoms suggestive of CKD, a family history of kidney disease, adults, especially those who have chronic illnesses (diabetes, hypertension, obesity) and are undergoing chemotherapy.

8. The genetic factor to develop diseases is present in any organ. In the case of the kidneys, if there is a history of the condition or relatives on dialysis, a kidney evaluation should be requested from an early age.

As long as we are concerned with informing ourselves about the functioning of the body, we can prevent the development of multiple pathologies, especially the kidneys. Let’s be aware of the importance of taking care of ourselves and having a healthy lifestyle.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!



–Continues after advertising–

Related