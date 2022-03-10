Know the symptoms of hypoglycemia

According to the Brazilian Diabetes Society (SBD), the lowest acceptable blood sugar level is 70 mg/dL. Levels below this benchmark can cause symptoms of hypoglycemia, ranging from dizziness to fainting. So, read on to understand this situation and how to deal with it.

Read more: Here’s how to replace refined sugar with these healthier options

Symptoms of hypoglycemia

Sugar (glucose) performs some functions in our body and the main one is to provide energy for our organs to function properly. Therefore, it is necessary that there is always an amount of glucose in our circulation. When glucose levels are below 70 mg/dL, hypoglycemia occurs, and when this value is below 54 mg/dL, the condition becomes severe hypoglycemia.

The main symptoms of this condition are: weakness, dizziness, irritability, hunger, headache, fatigue, tremors and, in more severe cases, mental confusion, fainting and convulsions. In the latter cases, it is necessary to go immediately to a health unit, especially if you have diabetes.

What can cause hypoglycemia?

Hypoglycemia can occur as a result of long periods of fasting, after a high intake of alcohol, or after intense physical exercise. In addition, in the case of diabetic people, hypoglycemia can happen due to a very high dosage of medication or insulin.

How to correct hypoglycemia?

To restore blood sugar levels, you must consume 15g of simple carbohydrates, that is, a tablespoon of sugar (can be diluted in water), 3 sachets of 5g of honey (however, honey is not allowed for children with less than a year), 150 ml of orange juice or regular soda (not sugar-free) or four chewable candies.

Once this is done, wait 15 minutes and, if possible, check your blood glucose to see if it has returned to a level above 70 mg/dL. In addition, it is very important that you have a meal or at least a snack right after this period to avoid a new hypoglycemia.

Finally, you already know what hypoglycemia is, what are the causes of this problem and the solution. Therefore, avoid going more than four hours without eating, consume alcohol in moderation and, if you have diabetes, seek medical attention to know the ideal dosage of medication and/or insulin.