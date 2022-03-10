Know why medication is being withdrawn

after the pharmaceutical Sanofi Medley announce that it is collecting batches of Losartan Potassiumof brand Medleymany people were in doubt about the reasons for the medicine return.

> What is Losartan for?

The announcement of voluntary and preventive collection of batches was announced on February 3rd. The drug will be recalled to return to the market at a later time with an adjusted active pharmaceutical ingredient (API)

Losartan Potassium is used to treat high blood pressure, fight heart disease and protect the kidneys in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Why is Losartana being collected?

According to the company Sanofi Medley, the withdrawal of the drug is a precautionary measure, since the presence of mutagenic impurities in the product’s formula was found.

Such impurities are substances that can alter a cell’s DNA and increase the risk of cancer in the long term.

The pharmaceutical highlighted that the collection of the medicine is in line with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) along with regulatory bodies in other countries besides Brazil.

See the statement:



Notice of recall of Losartan Potassium, by pharmaceutical company Medley. – Sanofi Medley



Which Losartan medicines will be taken?

Losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 50 mg + 12.5 mg; Losartan potassium + hydrochlorothiazide 100 mg + 25 mg; Losartan potassium 50 mg; Losartan potassium 100 mg.

Devolution

For consumers of the drug, the return is performed free of charge. However, it is recommended that the patient consults the doctor for guidance on how to return the drug and how to continue the treatment.

