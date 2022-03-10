Konami Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection for 2022

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Hi guys! Happy to finally reveal Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection! Since we started releasing compilations, our fans have been very clear about what they wanted to see next: “We want the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!”. Together with Nickelodeon and Digital Eclipse, we are preparing one of the most complete retro game collections ever.

From the beginning, it was pretty clear that The Cowabunga Collection needed all the 8-bit and 16-bit western games, the Japanese versions of them, and of course the Ninja Turtles arcade games. In all, we’re bringing the 13 console and arcade games and their regional versions to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022.

We immediately realized that Digital Eclipse was a natural choice for this project. The company is made up of seasoned developers and video game historians, who have put a fresh spin on some of the most beloved classic games. In addition to technical prowess, they have a genuine connection to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Together, we’ve added modern usability features and compiled many extra elements that fans will enjoy. In combination with time rewind and anytime save features, we’re creating custom game guides inspired by the aesthetics of 80’s and 90’s video game magazines to help players get through the toughest parts… that we’re talking about!

Our partners at Nickelodeon have provided incredible footage from the original cartoon series and comic books and helped to bridge the gap between the franchise across different mediums. As we brought our beefy heroes back, we were immediately transported back to when we teamed up with three more friends to save April from a burning building, swim past obstacles and stop the dam from exploding, or discover that there were secret areas where Casey Jones knocked down Raphael on the floor.

So you don’t have to fill a coin machine, The Cowabunga Collection arcade games (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time) let you and up to three friends experience the arcade on your couch. or online. TMNT II: The Arcade Game, TMNT III: The Manhattan Project, TMNT IV: Turtles in Time and The Hyperstone Heist, 8-bit and 16-bit games, will also offer old-school local multiplayer fun.

To complete the collection, we have included games for handheld consoles. They are not well known to some, but the three adventures had one of the best side-scrolling mechanics of any platform. TMNT III: Radical Rescue (1993) offers gameplay that was later popularized by Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997). The player takes on the role of Michelangelo and sets out on an adventure to free the brothers. Each Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle he rescues brings new abilities and opens up more of the map to explore. A game really ahead of its time.

And finally, the three hand-to-hand fighting games: Tournament Fighters. Our dream was to play our favorite characters against each other, and these games made it possible. Both 16-bit games were true classics and gamers dominated every move, but we knew we had to include the last 8-bit title Konami released. It was considered one of the best fighting games on the console and was ignored over the years, so we couldn’t wait to give it the attention it deserves.

Thirty years is a long time to wait for a collection of these masterpieces, but we hope you’ll see that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is worth it.