Kratos’ female cosplay rocked the internet

Raju Singh 36 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Kratos’ female cosplay rocked the internet 0 Views

What started out as a joke is now the subject of contests.

God of War
Image: Eurogamer

Players love ways to stay more and more connected with their games, as well as with potential gamemates. That’s why Cosplay ends up being very successful, because normally people dress up to go to fairs and festivals with other friends and watch how creative people can be.

Find out how to apply for a new ID card

Anyone who thinks this is just a joke is wrong, on the contrary, people who cosplay take it very seriously and work hard to stand out from the crowd, even trying to win contests.

God Of War: Female Kratos Cosplay Shakes The Internet

That’s exactly what happened to Meg Turney, who created a female version of the God of War character Kratos. After posting a photo on their social networks, the answers did not take long to arrive. In a short time people were already finding Cosplay amazing and shared a lot.

Check out:

While God of War doesn’t debut, that’s what fans are looking forward to. ‘God of War: Ragnarock’ does not yet have a release date, since its release was delayed to 2021.

Did you like the news?

A journalism student, from São Paulo, passionate about pop culture, nerd and geek, lover of writing and reading.
As Albus PW Brian Dumbledore said:
“Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our inexhaustible source of magic. Able to form great sufferings and also to remedy them”

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Mi Band 7: new Xiaomi bracelet is approved around the world

Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is close to announcing the Mi Band 7, the next generation of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved