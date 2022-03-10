Kratos’ female cosplay rocked the internet

Players love ways to stay more and more connected with their games, as well as with potential gamemates. That’s why Cosplay ends up being very successful, because normally people dress up to go to fairs and festivals with other friends and watch how creative people can be.

Find out how to apply for a new ID card

Anyone who thinks this is just a joke is wrong, on the contrary, people who cosplay take it very seriously and work hard to stand out from the crowd, even trying to win contests.

God Of War: Female Kratos Cosplay Shakes The Internet

That’s exactly what happened to Meg Turney, who created a female version of the God of War character Kratos. After posting a photo on their social networks, the answers did not take long to arrive. In a short time people were already finding Cosplay amazing and shared a lot.

Check out:

“The cycle ends here. We must be better than this…” Photos by @elliswes

HMU by @AnnaLani_Makeup

Cosplay by meeee

Raw ax cast kit from @Jarmanprops finished/assembled/painted by me 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/gwuFJHUJmB — Meg Turney (@megturney) January 27, 2022

While God of War doesn’t debut, that’s what fans are looking forward to. ‘God of War: Ragnarock’ does not yet have a release date, since its release was delayed to 2021.

Did you like the news?