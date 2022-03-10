Latam Airlines expects to receive 72 new aircraft over the next six years; see which models





This Wednesday (9), Latam Airlines released its financial results for the end of the year 2021, along with some other operational information. Among them, an update on the company’s fleet plan for the coming years.

It is worth remembering that Latam’s total fleet, considering its operations in several countries, was reduced from 342 aircraft at the end of 2019 to 304 aircraft on December 31, 2021, mainly due to the pandemic and travel restrictions.

Given the request for voluntary reorganization and restructuring of its debt under Chapter 11 protection in the United States, LATAM is currently evaluating adequate fleet needs for the coming years.

arriving aircraft

Agreements on its fleet commitments have been reached with Boeing for two 787 Dreamliner aircraft and Airbus for a total of 70 A320-Neo family aircraft.which are 20% more fuel efficient.

Delivery dates are expected through 2028, although they may be modified as a result of ongoing discussions with aircraft manufacturers in the context of the current situation.

Currently present in five domestic markets in the region – Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru – Latam can allocate the aircraft to any operation, depending on the recovery of each market.

The table below shows the total fleet of Grupo Latam.



