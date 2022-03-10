“Let’s isolate Russia even more”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss reacted to the Kremlin’s criticism of an “economic war on Russia”. The leaders said that new sanctions were being prepared.

This Wednesday (9/3), in a speech broadcast live from Washington, after a meeting, Blinken reaffirmed: “Our objective is to end the war, not to expand it. We seek to avoid expansion into the NATO zone”.

The same speech was adopted by Truss. “Our aim is to make Putin fail in Ukraine,” the minister stressed. Blinken amended: “We are committed to Putin’s failure. The measures we have already applied have ruined 30 years of progress in Russia.”

The two diplomats stressed that the Russian people already feel, and will feel even more in the future, the impacts of sanctions, such as the loss of products and services in the country. Since the beginning of the bombings in Ukraine on February 24, a number of companies have suspended operations in Russian territory.

Hours before the statements, in a speech at the Kremlin, the seat of government, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the country “was, is and will be” a reliable energy supplier. He assured that the sale of energy continues, but hinted that this could change.

“But you see the ‘bacchanal’, the hostile ‘bacchanal’ that the West has sown – and that, of course, makes the situation very difficult and forces us to think seriously”, fired Peskov.

The Russian spokesman added: “The United States has definitely declared economic war on Russia and is waging that war.”

According to international news agencies, annual inflation in Russia accelerated to 9.15% in February from 8.73% in January, the biggest acceleration in seven years. There, prices are being boosted by ruble weakness amid Western sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine.

According to data from statistics agency Rosstat released on Wednesday, prices for most inputs, from bread to gasoline, have soared, with the cost of sugar and cereals such as buckwheat — the main products Russians stockpile. The costs of these products increased by 20.6% and 18%, respectively.